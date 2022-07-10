Loughgall Pipe band. Arlene Foster writes: "After BBC Northern Ireland announced it would not broadcast NI’s largest outdoor festival live, I asked GB News to step in and they said Yes!" Picture by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

It was another tick on the road of disrespecting their neighbours and our culture.

About time they cheered, as many housebound older unionists who were looking forward to enjoying the parade on TV were desolate at missing out.

Thankfully when I asked the management of GB News to step in and cover the parade live there was an enthusiastic Yes, despite the short time frame.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Bessbrook District L.O.L. No.11. Mrs Foster says: "Irish republicans love to belittle Orange Culture, and yet unaware of their irony, they tell us the way forward is a shared Island" Picture Mark Pearce/Pacemaker

I am delighted that at least those older people and indeed others unable to attend a parade will be able to watch on as they try and spot friends and family.

Every year nationalists and republicans look down their noses at the fun, music, tradition and faith-based pageantry which the marching season brings to the Ulster British community in Northern Ireland.

Usually, the target is Eleventh night bonfires but general distaste or indeed outright hostility for Orange Culture will suffice just as well.

Irish republicans love to belittle the Orange Culture to which I belong, and yet unaware of their irony, they tell us that the way forward is a shared Island (clearly without our culture, tradition or history celebrated).

Dame Arlene Foster is a former DUP leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland, and is now a presenter with GB News

I think not.

It’s a bit like Sinn Fein’s Vice-President telling us that she will be a first minister for all, and then attending the glorification of yet another IRA terrorist.

Nothing to see here. Say one thing and do something completely different for the base, that is the form.

Many of those who enjoy and look forward to the spectacle of the Twelfth will, on the other hand travel to Northern Ireland from all parts of the UK, Canada, and as far away as Australia to join with their Northern Ireland family to either take part in the parade or simply spectate.

I normally attend my home Twelfth in Fermanagh, but this year I will be helping bring the Twelfth to viewers across the UK from the largest demonstration in Armagh City (I do promise I’ll try and make it back to Enniskillen for the return parade if my family are reading this!)

Doctor Gavin Hughes will join me and give an in-depth expert view on the demonstration including the significance of the banners and discuss some of the interesting points of the parade.

Meanwhile my friend Charlie Lawson will be out and about with Dougie Beattie from GB News catching some of the colour and fun of the day.

The reaction by the nationalist press and commentators to the news that Charlie is part of the Twelfth coverage has been nothing short of disgraceful.

No problem if fellow actor Adrian Dunbar goes to his local GAA club (as he did recently in Enniskillen as a GAA ambassador), Jimmy Nesbitt supports the Irish Language lobby or former Ulster Rugby star Andrew Trimble supports a nationalist candidate in the recent assembly election.

Oh no they are great fellas.

Is it any wonder that some people from the world of sport and the arts who support the Union keep their heads low when they are so attacked by the shinnerbots online or even by mainstream commentators?

Just as J.K. Rowling is attacked by SNP cybernats online for supporting the Union in the Scottish Independence campaign, anyone who has the temerity to stand up for a rational and logical British identity will be attacked.

Those of us who continue to advocate for the Union will always be red meat to the vultures of social media but wouldn’t it be good and generous if the mainstream nationalist press instead of attacking tried to understand and appreciate why the Twelfth is so important to those of us who celebrate, especially this year after two years of covid interruption.

But that would mean stepping out of their comfort zone and unfortunately there aren’t too many prepared to do that. Better to demonise than understand.

So much for the shared identity, or does the nirvana of a shared island only extend to those from a ‘unionist’ background who deny their history, long held beliefs and culture — the Irish establishment would call them, ‘Good Unionists’.

This 12th of July, whatever about the naysayers, we will once again celebrate William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne and the Glorious Revolution — Civil and Religious liberty for all. I hope wherever you are and however you celebrate it, that you all have a peaceful, joyful and fun filled Twelfth with your family and friends around Northern Ireland and if you see me in Armagh be sure to say hello.

• Dame Arlene Foster is a former DUP leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland, and is now a presenter with GB News