Baroness (Kate) Hoey of Lylehill and Rathlin is a former Labour MP

​We had robust disagreements – in particular debating the hunting ban as we both took different positions from our own parties.

What unites us tonight in Dromore along with Ben Habib and Jim Allister is our support for the Union of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and our anger at how that is being undermined by the NI Protocol.

Recently the interim DUP leader on BBC Talkback attacked those who he said “were flying in from England” to speak at the rally. The idea that any unionist party would be upset that support for the Union was coming from politicians in Great Britain is shocking but sadly that kind of isolationist unionism has played its part in the current lack of understanding for Northern Ireland from our fellow UK citizens across the water.

The arguments against the protocol are well known.

The failings of the Donaldson Deal are increasingly apparent and we must continue to highlight this and demand the protocol must go.

However, to me, this rally is also about the cohesion and connections between GB and NI, as exemplified by the presence of Ben and Ann even before they say a word.

This has long been an important issue from my time involved in Friends of the Union. Being pro-Union in the Labour Party was always a minority position but there were others.

The death of my great friend Frank Field this week reminded me of his genuine support for Northern Ireland. Every time I saw him during his brave fight against cancer he would eagerly ask for an update on the campaign against the protocol.

So I welcome the Reform Party linking up with the TUV. The six principles around the co-operation agreement are those which anyone who values the Union should be able to support.

I am not a lover of devolution as far too often it seems that all the devolved administrations seem to want is more money and anything controversial goes to Westminster to be decided. However, while it exists, unionism should be reaching out. Labour in Scotland has had to learn the language of unionism to fight the SNP, and the independence movement is now on the ropes.

There is understandable disgust at the untruths told about the Donaldson Deal and with the DUP party position. However, I know from conversations I have had that that disgust exists within the DUP itself. Leaving a party is not easy (I know as I left Labour), particularly if you still hope that your party might change policy again.

So while I strongly condemn the DUP for being dishonest about the so-called gains in the recent command paper in order to get back to Stormont, I know that there are individuals in the DUP who take a similar view on the Donaldson Deal as we do, and who knows what they may decide to do.

Northern Ireland’s place as part of the Union has been undermined by our government caving in to EU and Irish demands, and this is made worse by the DUP saying that the Irish Sea border has gone, just as the effect of it is becoming clearer on everyday lives. If we want GB people to care about the entire United Kingdom, we here have to care about it too.

Now is the time for unionism to reach out and make the positive case for Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom, working with those who share our belief in the Union in Great Britain.

The TUV have taken a sensible decision to work with Reform and no hectoring from the DUP establishment will change that.

