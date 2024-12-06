Ben Habib: All unionist assembly members should boycott upcoming sham protocol vote

All MLAs should be affronted by the motion being put to Stormont. In essence, they are being asked to give up their obligation and that of Parliament’s to represent the people of Northern Ireland, in favour of the EU, writes Ben Habib

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That border does not just affect traded goods. It separates NI from GB in many other areas of law including, amongst others, human rights, excise duty, VAT and state aid.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Acts of Union 1800, which established the United Kingdom, have been broken by the protocol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, we all continue to refer to the United Kingdom, but it no longer exists. The Supreme Court’s ruling in early 2023 should have caused a constitutional crisis. It barely elicited a murmur in Parliament.

Rishi Sunak, then prime minister, sought cosmetically to mask the border by agreeing some minor changes to the protocol and calling the new arrangement the Windsor Framework.

When the framework was inevitably debunked, the DUP decided it politically expedient also to join in the lies. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, their leader at the time (and now facing charges of rape and sexual misconduct) entered the Safeguarding the Union deal with Sunak and the self-professed Brexiteers Steve Baker and Chris Heaton-Harris.

Donaldson and his sidekicks in the DUP declared the border to have been removed. Yes, they thought they could hoodwink the British public into thinking that promises made by a lame duck government, without any variations made to the protocol, could be sold as ending the Irish Sea border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Robinson, Jeffrey’s successor, incessantly repeated the mistruth. Yet he is still leader of the DUP.

What is the purpose of the DUP if not to protect the Union?

For their sins, the DUP lost three seats in the recent general election. Those MPs remaining should resign the DUP whip. How can they justify to themselves sitting in a party which has so damaged the Union?

And there is no salvation for the Union with Reform UK. It has cancelled the excellent alliance Jim Allister and I had established between it and the Traditional Unionist Voice.

Nigel Farage believes the unification of the island of Ireland is inevitable. He has made more of a fuss about the Chagos Islands than he ever has about Northern Ireland.

So where are we?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next week members of the Stormont Assembly will be asked to vote on the main body of provisions in the protocol. A vote against their continued application would not mean the end of the Irish Sea border but it would seriously wound the treaty.

Sadly, there is no prospect of ending their application. The vote is not going to take place on a cross-community basis but by a simple majority. There are insufficient unionist MLAs to defeat the motion.

In fact, all MLAs should be affronted by the motion being put to Stormont. In essence, they are being asked to give up their obligation and that of Parliament’s to represent the people of Northern Ireland, in favour of the EU.

No MLA or MP has the right to abrogate their obligation to represent those who elected them. And no MLA has the right to bind MPs into their decisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, repeatedly we were told that the establishment of the protocol was not a devolved matter, only a matter for Parliament (and the EU). The Supreme Court confirmed this position in its ruling. Yet, Stormont is now being asked to consider the main body of it.

The vote in Stormont is performative. It is designed optically to legitimise that which is inherently illegal.

All unionist MLAs should boycott the vote.

Instead, I understand the DUP intends to vote against the motion. In doing so, they will not only bless the sham vote, they will once again signal their lack of candour about the Safeguarding the Union deal.

For, if there was no border, as the DUP contended, there would be nothing against which now to vote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For decades politics in Northern Ireland was defined by the split between unionism and Irish nationalism. That is no longer the case. The DUP does not represent unionism. I know my saying so will set eyebrows being raised but I am right.

There is only one truly unionist party in Northern Ireland - the TUV. It may be forced into voting against the motion so as not to be seen as tacitly approving the Irish Sea border, but I am sure Jim Allister knows the vote in Stormont is a sham.

The challenge for political unionism is whether the TUV can go from one MLA and one MP to being the party for Northern Ireland. It is a huge challenge. If Jim is up for the task, I would stand by him shoulder to shoulder. I know many others would as well.

​