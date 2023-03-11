In terms of grey clouds this might be true. We have very low sunshine levels compared to most other countries, but many places have higher levels of rainfall. Many people find the overcast skies grim – at Henry McDonald’s funeral a journalist who for some years lived in NI and covered it for Fleet Street told me that he loved his time here, except for lack of sun. But while NI weather can be depressing, it is not extreme. In fact we have the mildest weather in the British Isles, and were the only country out of the five never to have been below zero in the Fahrenheit scale (-17.8 Celsius) until 2010 and are still the only part not to have been over 90F (32.2C). I was not surprised this recent spell of snow didn’t last. As kids we became familiar with the disappointment of it disappearing. This is because temps here never stay below zero for long.