Ben Lowry: Dublin Airport is now easily the best way to fly to America if you are starting in Northern Ireland
Translink has had much praise for its new Belfast station, but is also responsible for travel failures. Meanwhile, our daft airport provision in NI helps Dublin Airport. Both these facts are linked in my mind because I always now try to fly to America via Dublin. As recently as the 1990s via Heathrow was the best option, now Dublin is far better (for various reasons there isn’t room to explain here).
And when I travel out of Dublin, I take a privately operated coach to the airport there. Translink did not even have ticket machines at its major stations until now. Nor did it accept online bar codes as tickets.
I have seen how ‘all island co-operation’ is used by some politicians to try to advance constitutional change. But I can think of few better spheres for such co-operation than transport. Yet the Republic, which once had far worse transport than us, is now better in most particulars. It accepted tolling to help fund motorways. It turned Dublin into a major air hub. We insist on three airports, none of which is capable of having the sort of critical mass that might rival Dublin. NI can’t take full advantage of something Ireland has got wrong: putting an excessive cap on flights that stops Dublin expansion.