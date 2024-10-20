Ben Lowry: Dublin Airport is now easily the best way to fly to America if you are starting in Northern Ireland

The bustling Dublin airport now handles the third largest number of passengers of any UK and Ireland airport. Northern Ireland, with three airports, has none that can compete with it

The thought of travelling to America ahead of the election, above, makes me also reflect on Northern Ireland transport.

Translink has had much praise for its new Belfast station, but is also responsible for travel failures. Meanwhile, our daft airport provision in NI helps Dublin Airport. Both these facts are linked in my mind because I always now try to fly to America via Dublin. As recently as the 1990s via Heathrow was the best option, now Dublin is far better (for various reasons there isn’t room to explain here).

And when I travel out of Dublin, I take a privately operated coach to the airport there. Translink did not even have ticket machines at its major stations until now. Nor did it accept online bar codes as tickets.

