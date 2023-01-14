News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Ben Lowry: Far from being depressing, January is one of the better months of the year

Next week is said to include the most depressing day of year.

By Ben Lowry
48 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 9:02am
Enjoying West Strand Beach in Portrush Co Antrim at the end of December when the days were already getting longer. And the sun, when it does appear in late December or early January, is at a beautifully low angle. Pic Steven McAuley/ McAuey Multimedia
Enjoying West Strand Beach in Portrush Co Antrim at the end of December when the days were already getting longer. And the sun, when it does appear in late December or early January, is at a beautifully low angle. Pic Steven McAuley/ McAuey Multimedia

Blue Monday, at the start of the third third week to January, is said to be so gloomy because of a combination of factors such as the winter weather and the arrival of bills to pay for the festive holiday.

I have never found January depressing. In fact I consider it one of the better months of the year.

Hide Ad

Typically I work much of the Christmas period and take time off at the start of the year. This is not as Scrooge-like as it sounds because even at work you are surrounded by the joyful December atmosphere.

Surfing at Portrush at new year. The weather in Northern Ireland this week was often stormy or miserable and yet the sun kept breaking through. And there is now a full extra 30 minutes of daylight in the evening. Pic Steven McAuley
Most Popular

Early January is a fine time for holiday, particularly if you have worked at Christmas – everyone else is reluctantly returning to employment duties when you can savour the break you have earned.

But also, a key part of the weather has turned – the daylight. Every day gets ever so slightly longer. We now have a full extra half hour in the evening (the sun sets in Belfast 4.27pm today as opposed to 3.57pm on the shortest December day).

Hide Ad

The weather this week was often miserable and yet the sun kept breaking through, still at a low enough angle to illuminate certain indoor and outdoor spots in ways it rarely does in the rest of the year.

While it will be a few weeks before we notice it, the strength of those uplifting sunny spells keeps building. Renewal is under way.

Hide Ad

Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter editor

• Ben Lowry: UK-EU deal might be near but Stormont set to stay in stalemate

Hide Ad

• Ben Lowry January 7: The UUP has somehow lost a politician who seemed a natural fit for it

• Ben Lowry December 31: Two things to watch out for in 2023, Stormont and strikes

Hide Ad

• Ben Lowry December 31: 2022 will always for me be the year when mum and dad died

Ben LowryBelfastUUP