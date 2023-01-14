Ben Lowry: Far from being depressing, January is one of the better months of the year
Next week is said to include the most depressing day of year.
Blue Monday, at the start of the third third week to January, is said to be so gloomy because of a combination of factors such as the winter weather and the arrival of bills to pay for the festive holiday.
I have never found January depressing. In fact I consider it one of the better months of the year.
Typically I work much of the Christmas period and take time off at the start of the year. This is not as Scrooge-like as it sounds because even at work you are surrounded by the joyful December atmosphere.
Early January is a fine time for holiday, particularly if you have worked at Christmas – everyone else is reluctantly returning to employment duties when you can savour the break you have earned.
But also, a key part of the weather has turned – the daylight. Every day gets ever so slightly longer. We now have a full extra half hour in the evening (the sun sets in Belfast 4.27pm today as opposed to 3.57pm on the shortest December day).
The weather this week was often miserable and yet the sun kept breaking through, still at a low enough angle to illuminate certain indoor and outdoor spots in ways it rarely does in the rest of the year.
While it will be a few weeks before we notice it, the strength of those uplifting sunny spells keeps building. Renewal is under way.
• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter editor
• Ben Lowry January 7: The UUP has somehow lost a politician who seemed a natural fit for it
• Ben Lowry December 31: Two things to watch out for in 2023, Stormont and strikes
• Ben Lowry December 31: 2022 will always for me be the year when mum and dad died