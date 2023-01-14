Ben Lowry: Far from being depressing, January is one of the better months of the year

Enjoying West Strand Beach in Portrush Co Antrim at the end of December when the days were already getting longer. And the sun, when it does appear in late December or early January, is at a beautifully low angle. Pic Steven McAuley/ McAuey Multimedia

Blue Monday, at the start of the third third week to January, is said to be so gloomy because of a combination of factors such as the winter weather and the arrival of bills to pay for the festive holiday.

I have never found January depressing. In fact I consider it one of the better months of the year.

Typically I work much of the Christmas period and take time off at the start of the year. This is not as Scrooge-like as it sounds because even at work you are surrounded by the joyful December atmosphere.

Surfing at Portrush at new year. The weather in Northern Ireland this week was often stormy or miserable and yet the sun kept breaking through. And there is now a full extra 30 minutes of daylight in the evening. Pic Steven McAuley

Early January is a fine time for holiday, particularly if you have worked at Christmas – everyone else is reluctantly returning to employment duties when you can savour the break you have earned.

But also, a key part of the weather has turned – the daylight. Every day gets ever so slightly longer. We now have a full extra half hour in the evening (the sun sets in Belfast 4.27pm today as opposed to 3.57pm on the shortest December day).

The weather this week was often miserable and yet the sun kept breaking through, still at a low enough angle to illuminate certain indoor and outdoor spots in ways it rarely does in the rest of the year.

While it will be a few weeks before we notice it, the strength of those uplifting sunny spells keeps building. Renewal is under way.

• Ben Lowry (@BenLowry2) is News Letter editor

