​This is not just perception but statistical fact: for example last month being the wettest July ever. Weeks ago I wrote about how I still like summers in NI (click here for the article), and how last month confirmed that because even the worst was enjoyable and preferable to the suffocating heat across Europe. Incidentally I have found it scary to see hottest temperature records not merely broken in many countries in recent years, but smashed: smashed in England, in France, in Canada. When I was a kid the Guinness Book of Records was the place to go for extreme statistics such as weather and such records tended to be broken rarely, say once a century, and if so then by a fraction of point.