Ben Lowry: Israel is the ally of the western world on cultural grounds yet liberals here often side with its repressive enemies

The Dead Sea. Israel is like one of the many US states – utterly western, wealthy, well-run and physically beautiful, from the coasts to the mountains to the arid plains

​For years now the Jewish population in Ulster is thought to been under 100 people, but even at its peak was no more than hundreds of families.

Yet that community’s influence on what would become Northern Ireland has been massively disproportionate to its numbers, with success in arts, in business, in academia, and professions such as law and medicine.

As it happens I grew up in a house built in the 1800s that was apparently used briefly as a synagogue before a permanent one opened in Belfast, a small fact from which I take pleasure.

I won’t say much about the atrocious murders in Manchester on Thursday because I have nothing to ample existing condemnation. Instead I want to reflect on why it might be that the Jewish population of NI has achieved so much in proportionate to its tiny number.

This should be no surprise to anyone who knows even the basics about the Jewish state, Israel, which is the ultimate manifestation of the Jewish gifts – Israel is breathtakingly successful in every walk of life, massively disproportionate to its tiny population of 10 million people, such as its per capita concentration of Nobel laureates.

Twenty-one years ago, in the autumn of 2004, I travelled all round Israel, to Tel Aviv, to Jerusalem, to an Israeli settlement in in the West Bank and also into the Palestinian-governed Nablus. I travelled north to Nazareth and the Sea of Galilee and south to the Dead Sea and on through the desert to Eilat, the resort on the Red Sea, on the southern border. I crossed that frontier into Egypt, and it was a vivid illustration of how radically more advanced Israel is than its shambolic neighbours.

The Israeli border controls were hyper organised. The Egyptian side third world incompetence and chaos, with trumped-up officials who enjoy making you wait. Then you went outside to a more backward society, with people on donkeys and poorly surfaced roads and footpaths.

I never got to Gaza to see and witness the Israeli presence on that visit – they withdrew the following year, dismantling Israeli settlements.

Israel struck me as being like one of the many US states – utterly first-word and western, wealthy, well-run and physically beautiful, from the coasts to the mountains to the arid plains.

People all round the world want to live in America, for all its faults. People all around the world do not want to live in China – and won’t, even if it becomes as powerful and which.

The western world has a stunning mix of democracy, of affluence, of organisation, of freedoms and of opportunities that appeal to the human spirit everywhere.

The freedoms are ones we take for granted, such as freedom of protest and of speech and the freedom of our press (something I often mention, being not only the editor of the world’s oldest English language daily newspaper but also a journalist who has serialised all our earliest 1730s editions).

This is a perilous time for those freedoms.

The first danger is that we don’t even know that we have them, or if we do then we don’t care when they are snuffed out in similar rich western societies. Freedom of protest, of media and democracy have all been extinguished by China in Hong Kong swiftly with barely any protest in Northern Ireland apart from people such as the ex Alliance Party leader John Cushnahan. Our leaders and universities seem only to want to build relations with autocratic China and make money out of Beijing. These freedoms will be abolished in Taiwan if/when it is invaded.

You cannot use the internet freely in mainland China. In fact, you can’t even search basic history such as the Tiananmen Square massacre of 1989. And look how we howl here against tiny acts of secrecy by our own leaders. The second danger is very apparent in our approach to Israel. So many people in the west don’t even understand the cultural reasons why it is our ally. It shares our values on freedoms and rights and opportunities. It is surrounded by failed or semi-failed Muslim states who don’t.

