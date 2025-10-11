Tory leader Kemi Badenoch gives her keynote speech to the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester on Wednesday. The overall conference was quieter but not dead. Pic: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

​As I approached the venue for the event in Manchester on foot from the train station, there was none of the usual noise from multiple demonstrations that were always held outside Tory gatherings when they were in power.

Fifteen months ago they had been in government for 14 long years, now they might not be in office ever again.

It would in fact be foolish to write off the Conservative Party, which is the most enduring political movement in modern British history. The polls currently show that Nigel Farage’s Reform UK would win an overall majority of MPs in Westminster if a general election was called now, but it is not due for another four years. Is Mr Farage’s heart in it? He will be aged 65 in 2029. And what would happen if he quit? The party would be a shadow of itself without his forceful personality, and its support could evaporate.

When I got into the Tory convention, it seemed eerily quiet. Only two years ago, the masters of the universe seemed to be in attendance at the annual Conservative gathering, which was in Manchester that year too. Rishi Sunak was prime minister, Covid restrictions were gone, the cabinet and entire government was present, as were all the top UK journalists.

Conference fringe event discussions attracted speakers such as respected academics, dignitaries from overseas, think tank organisers and business leaders. There were plenty of sharp suited young men and glamorous young women.

A few years before that, in 2019, the DUP were a star turn at the Tory conference, which was again in Manchester (every other year it is held in Birmingham). The unionist party’s reception, attended by Boris Johnson, was one of the most sought after events of the four-day 2019 Conservative gathering (it was the night before the then prime minister’s betrayal of them, however, via a deal that gave the EU much of what it wanted – a deal that the DUP initially accepted, until, the following week, Mr Johnson gave Leo Varadkar all of what he and Brussels demanded).

I remember one evening at that year’s Tory conference walking past one of the many hospitality tents outside the main arena and looking in the windows to see, amidst a wine-drinking throng, Arlene Foster talking to Jacob Rees-Mogg. This was the leader of a DUP that was propping up the UK government. Separately, late on the last night, after the DUP reception, I asked Mr Rees-Mogg a snatched question as he walked near to the Midland Hotel, within the conference secure zone: was he confident that all would be well with regard to Northern Ireland’s place the Union? He said something along the lines of I hope so. It made me curious given that Mr Johnson had been gung-ho at the earlier DUP event, as if the Northern Ireland was a priority of his. I was all the more perplexed the next morning when, in his keynote speech to Tory delegates, Mr Johnson barely mentioned Northern Ireland.

And yet this year, while the conference was smaller, and while that sense and buzz of being around national governing might was gone, the Tory event was by no means dead.

The party has shifted to the right, even in its Northern Ireland policy – consider Alex Burghart’s comments to me about Northern Ireland leaving the European Convention on Human Rights that we report on page 5. But I suspect the Tories will not change much.

Even in what I still consider to be the unlikely event of the Conservatives becoming a smaller long-term political entity than Mr Farage’s Reform UK, the party will then face the problem that the Ulster Unionist Party did when the supposedly more hardline DUP became the larger unionist party (I don’t think the DUP was in fact more hardline in office than the UUP). The UUP has never shifted much in response to the DUP rise because those UUP members who would have been so inclined mostly defected to Ian Paisley’s party. And now the UUP is largely made up of moderates who would never make that transition.

Likewise, the more moderate Tories will never defect to Reform and so will have influence within the remaining Conservatives. I listened to some such moderates this week.