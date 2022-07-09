Ben Lowry: Memories of the Japanese prime minister in Fermanagh

The then president of the European Commission, Jose Manuel Barroso (left) on June 18 2013 is joined at the G8 Summit on Lough Erne in Enniskillen, by (from left to right), the then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister David Cameron, US President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta and EU President Herman van Rompuy. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

He was one of the G8 leaders, pictured, to visit Fermanagh in June 2013.

It was a high-level delegation of international visitors the like of which Northern Ireland has not otherwise had since its founding in 1921. I was there as a reporter.

The only leader in that photograph who is still in post is, as you will see, the deeply discredited Russian president.