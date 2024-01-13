Ben Lowry: Rishi Sunak's visit to Kyiv is latest display of vital UK-US support for Ukraine and Israel

PABest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is welcomed by President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) on Friday to the Presidential Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, to announce £2.5 billion in military aid to the country over the coming year. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

​The UK is offering £2.5 billion in aid over the coming year to the country, which has been invaded by Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Support for Kyiv was ambivalent in much of Europe and parts of America from the moment of the invasion almost two years ago. France and to a lesser extent Germany seemed keen to resolve Vladimir Putin’s aggression through mediation for selfish trade reasons. Britain and the United States were strong for Ukraine. Boris Johnson was at his best travelling to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show unequivocal moral backing. President Joe Biden was similarly supportive. Now voices in both countries, particularly in the US Republican Party, would cut Ukraine loose. The influential commentator Tucker Carlson thinks President Putin isn’t so bad.

I believe that President Biden, who was already showing obvious signs of cognitive difficulty in the 2020 presidential election race four years ago, stands again he will be beaten by the increasingly unhinged Donald Trump – a disaster for the world.

Support for Israel and Ukraine is declining in both UK and US. Young people, the greatest beneficiaries of western freedoms and values, seem to have no notion of the extent to which those two nations share our values, while their foes do not.