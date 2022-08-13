Ben Lowry: Salman Rushdie has been a hero of free speech against extremism

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muslims burn Salman Rushdie’s book Satanic Verses in Bradford in 1989. Some Labour MPs disgraced themselves in not condemning such thuggery, and decades later many liberal minded people still fail to see the problem with Islamic extremism

The death sentence from the then Supreme leader of Iran was a massive moment in global history, yet it took many years for its implications to be fully understood.

The September 11 attacks on the Twin Towers in 2001 twelve years later did greatly focus minds in the western world on the dangers of Islamic extremism.

The sort of extremism that would, on the one hand, send global hit squads round the world in pursuit of a novelist for insulting a religion, or, on the other, slam passenger jets into skyscrapers with the intent of killing tens of thousands of civilians (they did not in fact kill so many people on 911, but that was the aim, which, when you think about it, is morally indistinguishable from using a nuclear bomb and trying to kill hundreds of thousands of people in a city).

Yet to this very day swathes of otherwise smart and informed, liberal-minded people still seem not to have grasped the lessons of what happened to Rushdie back then.

I have a particular interest in the terrifying saga because I was 17 and it was one of a number of formative episodes in my long journey from the left of the political spectrum to the right.

At the time I was still left of centre, but not as firmly so as I had been.

One of my strongest political convictions at the time was the need to tackle racism (apartheid was still in place in South Africa). I suppose that if the phrase Islamophobia had been in use then, I would have accused Rushdie of it for his insult to the Prophet Mohammed in his novel The Satanic Verses (not that I had then, or have since, read it).

But I did not need to read the whole book, only summaries of Rushdie’s ‘insult’, to come to see quickly how outrageous it was to threaten such a writer, let alone to issue a global fatwah for his murder.

I soon came to be repelled by the sight of some Muslims in communities in England such as Bradford burning Rushdie’s novel, and the spineless response of a number of Labour MPs who sided with these fanatical thugs, such as Keith Vaz, who called for the novel to be banned.

And my anger at the death threat against Rushdie was enhanced by the fact that I had been able to watch on video, at around the same time, The Last Temptation of Christ, the film by the brilliant director Martin Scorsese in which Jesus is shown being tormented by sexual imaginings.

The contrast was clear, between the open minded values of Europe and America, which were shaped over 2,000 years by Judeo Christian values, but in which free speech had become enshrined, particularly since the emergence of a free press (including titles such as this one) three centuries ago.

In the UK, I could watch the Scorsese film and make up my own mind.

In Iran, the mere existence of a ‘blasphemous’ passage was enough to warrant execution for anyone involved in its distribution.

I remember reading a commentator at the time pointing out that while a few deranged individuals threatened or carried out violence over The Last Temptation of Christ, no church leader did, and certainly no theocratic western country (because there are no such western countries).

And that was despite the fact that the Scorsese film was a grievous insult to many Christians, indeed an insult that many of them considered to be of a graphic and very upsetting nature.

Yet still, decades later, there are liberal-minded people who get into all sorts of hoops about Islam.

Some of the same people who are scathing about Christian fundamentalists and who are outspoken in support of LGBT rights are quick to defend extreme Islamists who they think are victims of discrimination.

This reached blackly comical levels some years ago when Ken Livingstone, the former mayor of London and an early supporter of gay rights, expressed admiration for a Muslim cleric who defended throwing homosexuals off buildings as a death penalty for sodomy.

There was also a blackly comic element to the Belfast trial of Pastor James McConnell for an anti Islamic sermon, after he was reported to the authorities by an Muslim activist who defended the “peace” that Isis brought to Mosul when they controlled that Iraqi city (where they put their Islamic paradise into action and actually did throw gay people off buildings).

Martin McGuinness more or less encouraged that prosecution of Dr McConnell for hate speech — a man who, you might say, knew a thing or two about hate ‘acts’, not just hate speech.

Salman Rushdie has been a hero of free speech. The UK government did the right thing in sparing no cost in protecting his life in safe houses for years. For a while he was given secure accommodation in military compounds in Northern Ireland.

I was delighted when he was later given a knighthood (Dame Shirley Williams, that great ‘liberal’ voice of the 1980s, condemned the honour because he had insulted Muslims).

I very much hope that Rushdie survives this attack in New York state.