Ben Lowry: The joy of being in Northern Ireland at this time, in this perfect weather

Children enjoying the good weather on the North Coast of Co Antrim during the Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival at Ballycastle Beach on Friday June 2 2023. Pic Shauna McFall /McAuley Multimedia

​The days are now into their super long phase, and set to get longer still for most of the coming month. It will be some weeks before that slightly melancholic moment when the nights start drawing in again. The children of today will when they get older, and wherever they end up living, remember this time of the year, and going to bed in daylight.

Vegetation is at its peak, with gloriously lush foliage. It seems only days ago, in early April, that many trees still did not have leaves. And the sun, if it emerges in windless conditions, has the strength now to be warm by any measure, giving us temperatures in the 20s Celsius and over 70 Fahrenheit. Meanwhile, there is months of summer and optimism ahead. The fine weather is forecast to last far into this coming week.

Enjoying the fine weather and racing at BoyleSports Summer Race Evening at Down Royal Racecourse last evening, from left, Anna Patterson, Jayne Adair and Victoria Patterson. Photo by Press Eye

My late father travelled a fair bit in his lifetime yet he said he preferred not to leave Northern Ireland from May through to August, because it was so nice to be here. I feel just the same. It is when the autumn brings in darker, chillier evenings that my thoughts turn to sunnier destinations abroad.