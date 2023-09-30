Sir Richard Henriques, the judge who examined Operation Midland when London police believed a fantasist’s claims about paedophile sex, told the News Letter that false complaints are made at times, and should not be regarded as a remote possibility

We reported the top legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg tell a Belfast audience of lawyers that included Les Allamby of NI Human Rights Commission, the then NI lord chief justice, Sir Declan Morgan, and indeed Sir John Gillen himself: “The reason the UK Supreme Court was here [in Belfast] was to bring the court to the people ... We certainly don’t want to go in the other direction.”

Mr Rozenberg told this newspaper that banning the public from trials should be “almost the last resort”.

We reported grave concerns at the proposal for judges to tell jurors in sex trials about alleged “rape myths” such as that false rape allegations are rife. The QC Chris Daw said: "Just giving the jury more and more reasons to disbelieve the defendant is again just fundamentally unfair."

Yet the Gillen report is now law. You will have seen on page six of today’s paper (or click here for the story) some of the implications of that law.