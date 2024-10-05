Ben Lowry: The Tories seemed surprisingly upbeat in Birmingham, perhaps feeling freed from the burdens of office

(left to right) Tory leadership candidates Tom Tugendhat, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch singing the national anthem during the last day of the Conservative Party Conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham, when all four of them spoke to delegates. Wednesday October 2, 2024. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

​This week I was at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was the first time I have been to the conference of a major political party after it lost power following a long period in government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The International Convention Centre in the UK’s second biggest city was certainly less packed than it was in October 2022, when Tory delegates last gathered there (that was in the middle of Liz Truss’s disastrously short-lived two month premiership). But it was busy enough given the scale of the recent Tory defeat and considering how people gravitate to power, rather than to political parties that are about to spend at least five years in the wilderness.

Had I been Rishi Sunak I would have realised that the opinion polls were showing such a consistent lead that losing was a certainty and so I would have held the general election at the last possible moment – late January. That would have meant another seven months in which to embed policies that Labour would find hard to remove when it finally got to power.

But perhaps he just wanted to end the agony. And that might explain why the mood was fairly upbeat at conference – the party had nothing to lose.