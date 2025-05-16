Ben Lowry: The wonderful annual carnival that is the Balmoral Show

​This week I realised that it is 50 years since I first went to the Balmoral Show. ​I have no recollection of going in 1975 because I was three, but I think it is inconceivable that my parents did not take me and my siblings

That was the first year they returned to Northern Ireland from abroad with us kids, and we went to Balmoral every year in the 70s.

My grandfather, James T Kernohan, was secretary manager of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), like chief executive today, and he helped run the show. As a child it was fabulous: climbing up the steps to the driving cabins of combine harvesters.

This week I was at the Balmoral Show each day, and will be back there today. It is a stunning carnival, one of the best on these islands. But I did use that phrase to one of the organisers, who preferred to think of it as ‘edutainment’ – a mix not only of fun but of learning about Northern Ireland’s agrifood sector.

I lost interest in going to the show in my teens and twenties but now I see how well it caters to every age group. There distractions to amuse children and teens including a fun fair that has the white knuckle rides like you would see in a big theme park.

For older young folk there is a bar, popular with young farmers and their friends. There are football competitions and a tug of war. But there are also serious young agricultural competitions for that emerging generation of farmers.

There is plenty to attract a family and today – Saturday – is the more ‘urban’ day when many people from Belfast will come, people who often see little of rural life. Funnily enough, that was my own childhood experience – despite my granddad’s role in the RUAS, I otherwise had minimal experience of of farming life in my childhood, growing up in the suburbs.

There is shopping for everything from sunglasses to clothes to garden rooms to hot tubs to seeds in the healthy horticulture section. There are heavier-duty items on sale including agricultural vehicles and heating systems.

For current affairs junkies like me there are plenty of politicians to bump into – and they aren’t just speaking to other politicians or us journalists, but rather to the public, who are always tapping them on the shoulder to say hi (or maybe something sharper). And for big eaters (like me, again!) there is food galore.

There are business representative groups like the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) and others, including Bernadette McAliskey – some years ago we got into a spontaneous chat when she said hello as I passed the STEP (South Tyrone Empowerment Programme) tent.

The full range of the argifood chain is on display: primary producers (farms), processors (like Dale Farm), then wholesalers (eg those who buy and package cheese) and then the retailers (like Asda).

Then there is competition after competition, such as in equestrian and livestock. At the RUAS tent yesterday a young showjumper from Dublin, Alex Lyons, told me how highly regarded the show is for its horse trials.

Incidentally, the equestrian writer Bree Rutledge said that sitting in that tent, which has a restaurant that opens out to the main lawn arena where the showjumping takes place, it seemed like being in the south of France. I had just been thinking that it was how I imagine equestrian life to be in exclusive parts of California (this web version of this story has a video above of the view from the RUAS pavilion, that shows what I mean).

The weather is almost never as flawless as it has been for these four days (I plan to write an analysis of NI’s stunning spring conditions in the coming weeks). In fact, a farming journalist Ian Henry, who came to his first show in 1974, told that he remembers many fine weather days at Balmoral but rarely more than two good days consecutively.

But in recent years Balmoral has been great fun in grey weather too.

The Maze site is huge and is laid out like a series of interconnecting villages. The move from the King’s Hall in 2012 has been a success, sad though I am to think of that south Belfast site no longer being used for the show. It was, though, cramped in comparison to the Maze.

There is irony that the show is now held on the site of the former Maze prison. As a child I had no idea how important it was that the show kept going in the 1970s, including 1972, the height of the Troubles and the nearest NI came to civil war.

This now is a much happier and more normal time, and one that has already bounced back from the pandemic lockdowns.

James T (Pops, as we called him) died in 1980. I bet he would be delighted at the Balmoral Show of 2025!