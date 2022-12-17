Ben Lowry: There are arguments against strikes but we don’t hear them

Striking nurses in Leeds. Nurses are admired but striking isn’t necessarily justified

Politicians in the party that ended the chronic industrial action that was widely seen to have damaged the 1970s British economy now will barely say a word against the proliferation of workplace disputes.

The one-sided, subtly supportive coverage of the strikes got even worse since this week as the walkouts actually happened.

On BBC Sunday Politics at the weekend and then on radio, on the Nolan Show on Monday, I noted that it was left to me, a commentator, to query what is happening.

Where are the business leaders? The economists? The patients groups? Above all, where are the politicians? I have not heard one of the 90 MLAs challenge the strikes

The arguments in favour of a better deal for nurses are strong, given the nursing shortage. But that shortage is a complex problem that is being experienced even by rich countries such a Germany.

The arguments against striking are also strong, and it is a worrying reflection on our democracy that seemingly no-one feels able to articulate them. I think they fear that such a critique will be distorted as an attack on nurses.

My admiration for nurses and carers only grew this year, when my parents died. Both needed care at home, for which there is a grave shortage (we struggled to get mum and dad the help they needed). When their time came to go into hospital, the ambulance staff were outstanding, as were the nurses and doctors who tended to them in the Ulster (a hospital that now has excellent facilities).

I think in particular of the carers who came to my parents’ home, and how modestly rewarded they are. Among them were two admirable girls, still at school, who wanted to be carers so much that they were already doing it part-time while pupils.

As a society we badly under-value something as vital as care. Paying such carers more will cost the country money, and if we need savings I can think of white collar jobs that could take a trim. But our admiration for nurses does not mean that withholding labour in such a frontline role should go unquestioned.

The wider arguments include the fact that there is a huge national debt after the UK’s generous furlough scheme.

Also that high pay deals will embed inflation at 10%+, causing economic instability and wiping out savings (savers have lost money in real terms for 15 years yet few speak for them – is it because saving is seen to be prudent, boring and maybe even selfish?).

There is evidence that inflation might be falling back as many experts said it would (although having just bought oil at over £1 a litre I accept that any easing in prices is so far only minor).

Other factors are rarely raised when talking about the pay of nurses and other state employees, such as pensions. I sometimes think that if private workers knew how generous public sector pensions are, despite modest reforms of them, there might be social disorder, given the disparity.

A journalist on the regional press will typically when qualified earn around £27,000. They will reach the average pay of a nurse, around £31,000, only if they take on extra editorial duties. If that journalist on £27k is in a secure job by 25 (only a small minority are) and puts 6% of their income into a pension plan with employer putting in the same, will by age 65 have a fund of perhaps £130k. With good growth maybe £200k. To get the sort of inflation-proofed annuities available in the public sector they might get £6k pa.

In reality few such private workers will have that job security and rafts of them will retire on public pensions of £3k, and will depend on the state pension. If they knew how easily people on equivalent public sector salaries in the public sector will, after similar service and pension contribution, be getting £13k+ inflation-linked there would be anger that they, the private worker, is paying taxes that fund far more generous pensions.

Yet there is no such resentment because pensions are hard to grasp.

These are among the arguments to be made that public sector employees are often not as badly treated as people might think.