Ben Lowry: Unionist attitudes to the pope have changed but so have those of Catholic Ireland, as the visit of 2018 by Pope Francis showed
Aged seven I watched on TV him disembarking a jumbo jet and kissing the ground. I was impressed by it all: 747 jets were still novel.
I was amazed that John Paul was speaking to a million people in Phoenix Park, being at the age when you begin to have a vague conception of such numbers. Not long after we were in Dublin and I asked my parents to drive through the park, where there were still crowd barriers.
I knew our neighbours in Bangor had gone to see the pope but we did not because of the church they attended, whereas we did not go to church. It was five or more years later that I became aware of Catholics and Protestants – like so many people of the Protestant middle class background, my wonderful parents never told us. I learned of such things gradually at school, and from reading.
There has been talk about the warm unionist tributes to Pope Francis. We led on it on our front page on Tuesday, and had six pages. In the Troubles the community atmosphere would have been different. But the south has changed too. I was pleased to cover Francis’s Ireland visit in 2018. This web version of this article links to my reports from Dublin then (click here ‘Dublin crowds were respectful to pope but not delirious as as they were for 1979 visit’).
He was warmly, but not rapturously, received.
The crowds in Phoenix Park were large not on the same scale as they had been almost 40 years previously.
Ben Lowry (@Benlowry2) is News Letter editor