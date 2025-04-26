Ben Lowry: Unionist attitudes to the pope have changed but so have those of Catholic Ireland, as the visit of 2018 by Pope Francis showed

Pope Francis in Phoenix Park, Dublin in August 2018: The crowds were large but not on the same scale as they had been at the same location almost 40 years previously. Picture: Ronan McGrade Pacemaker

​The pope coming to Ireland in 1979 is a moment I remember well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aged seven I watched on TV him disembarking a jumbo jet and kissing the ground. I was impressed by it all: 747 jets were still novel.

I was amazed that John Paul was speaking to a million people in Phoenix Park, being at the age when you begin to have a vague conception of such numbers. Not long after we were in Dublin and I asked my parents to drive through the park, where there were still crowd barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope John Paul II in Dublin during his visit to the Republic of Ireland in September 1979. Picture Pacemaker Press Intl

I knew our neighbours in Bangor had gone to see the pope but we did not because of the church they attended, whereas we did not go to church. It was five or more years later that I became aware of Catholics and Protestants – like so many people of the Protestant middle class background, my wonderful parents never told us. I learned of such things gradually at school, and from reading.

There has been talk about the warm unionist tributes to Pope Francis. We led on it on our front page on Tuesday, and had six pages. In the Troubles the community atmosphere would have been different. But the south has changed too. I was pleased to cover Francis’s Ireland visit in 2018. This web version of this article links to my reports from Dublin then (click here ‘Dublin crowds were respectful to pope but not delirious as as they were for 1979 visit’).

He was warmly, but not rapturously, received.

The crowds in Phoenix Park were large not on the same scale as they had been almost 40 years previously.