Ben Lowry: What a character was Paddy Hopkirk, and what memories he had

The 1964 Monte Carlo Rally winner appeared in a car column that I compiled for the Belfast Telegraph, and in which the interview subject responded to set questions.
Asked his first car, Paddy replied: “A Harding, a two seater Bath Chair, which was given to me during World War Two when I was 9, and we lived in Whitehouse on Belfast Lough. I was given it by the local clergyman who left it to me in his will. I used to bring grapes from my father’s greenhouses to this old man when he was dying.”
Asked when he learned to drive, he said: “There was an estate next door to our house, called Macedon, and it had private roads which I used to drive round in the Harding. So I learnt to drive when I was nine.”
Asked if he can change a car tyre, Paddy replied:
“Oh absolutely, I can change a wheel. And I can change a tyre — during the long distance rallies London to Sydney and London to Mexico, you might have two or three punctures on a stage, so if we were running out of spares we would be fitting a new tyre in the back seat as we were driving.”
And his favourite car memory was from training for Monte Carlo in the Alps for a special stage. “Coming down the mountain we some red lights ahead on a little narrow road in a blizzard. We thought: Oh that’s great, it must be the Germans or the Swedes, we’ll catch them and go out for a drink. But it was two nuns in a 2CV Citroen — they obviously knew the road like the back of their hand.”
What a character he was, and what memories he had.
