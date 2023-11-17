​We all have eyes and ears. In recent weeks we have seen bearded Islamists call for “Jihad” on the streets of London. We have heard chilling chants of “Allahu Akbar” at major London landmarks.

Suella Braverman holds a wreath during the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London. She was sacked as home secretary earlier this week by prime minister Rishi Sunak following days of speculation over her future after she penned an article in the Times accusing the police of bias

We have witnessed with our own eyes and ears veiled women chant the harrowing words of "Khayber Khayber ya yahud jaish al Mohammed sauf yaud" (meaning “Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Mohammed will return”).

We have seen swathes of men lie prostrate as Muslim prayer echoes down sacred Whitehall.

We have seen online footage and reports of some speakers spew antisemitism from mosques in the UK.

We have seen a young woman shout “death to all the Jews”.

We have seen a masked man say “Hitler knew how to deal with these people".

Outside the historic Westminster Abbey in London, Palestine protestors chanted in Arabic about becoming Islamic martyrs for the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. The translated chant is: “By soul and blood, we will sacrifice ourselves for you, oh Aqsa.”

With our own eyes we have seen an array of Islamic flags, many extremist; and placards depicting unspeakable antisemitism.

We have seen poppy wearers berated and accosted, and poppy sellers utterly humiliated.

But your eyes are wrong.

These extremists are not the problem, we have not seen foreign nations assert themselves in our midst.

Suella Braverman is the problem with this country.

With our eyes we saw the barbarism of October 7.

In the months and years before that, we saw with our own eyes an endless stream of boats rammed full of young men arrive day after day (from the safe territory of France and the EU, I must add).

With our own eyes we read the headlines that the taxpayer is paying £8 million a day to house asylum seekers.

With our own eyes we have seen our electricity prices double, car insurance quadruple, our fuel prices painfully inflate, milk double, meat and other every day food essentials jump massively in price.

With our own eyes we have seen rents spike, and hospital appointments become unattainable.

But your eyes are wrong.

Open borders and endless immigration is not the problem.

Suella Braverman is the problem with this country.

We witness all these events and wonder what is becoming of our country.

When you read that London has gone from 86% white to 36% in mere decades, you must (as celebrity Bill Maher did) call it "a happy fact".

Break from the establishment and luxury liberalism and you will be hailed a vile racist and xenophobe.

As November 11 approached - our most sacred day - we wondered how on earth protestors would be allowed to repeat all their heinous acts enumerated above, and once again assert their dominance and supremacy.

Then we read the polls, and in poll after poll the majority of British people wanted no Palestine parade on Armistice Day.

And the only politician speaking for these citizens was Suella Braverman.

Each and every one of her utterances and writings was elementary common sense. The police were going soft on the Palestine protestors and, whether a majority or not, a number of the protestors personified Jew hatred and Islamic extremism.

Predictably there was a battery of woke commentators and Linekar-like celebrities ready to tell us how wrong Braverman was and how everything we saw with our own eyes wasn’t true.

Fortunately we have eyes and ears and we can think for ourselves, and anyone with a clear mind can see that Braverman was completely right.

These politicians and loopy celebrities can try as they might, but they can not stop us from seeing what our own eyes can see.

We are in a very, very worrying situation.

The clear minded truth speaker is painted as the devil and hounded from public office.

There is a campaign to demoralise the patriotic and deter the proud. An endless browbeating from elites and celebrities.

Any public display of traditional Christian faith or Britishness is mocked, while other faiths are celebrated and rejoiced.

Why is this?

Matt Goodwin summed up the difficult place we have arrived at in this country: “Whatever your politics, the fact the system is routinely ousting everybody and anybody who challenges the elite consensus in this country – Boris? Gone. Truss? Gone. Braverman? Gone - should worry us all.”

l Brian Spencer is a self-employed artist, writer and father of young children from Belfast