Dan Boucher: Northern Ireland, Donald Trump and the Ulster-Scots political tradition

Donald Trump regards Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, as his political hero. Jackson’s picture was hung in the Oval Office during Trump’s first term, and he visited the Hermitage, Jackson’s home, on the 250th anniversary of his birth to give an impassioned speech in his honour and lay a wreath

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​While it is not unusual to have an American president who can trace their ancestry back to these islands, it is very unusual to have a president whose own mother was from the UK - the Isle of Lewis - and did not leave until she was 18. This gives Scotland a special claim on president Trump’s affections.

​There are, however, several reasons why Northern Ireland also has a particular connection with the Trump White House which should not be overlooked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of these points of connection arises from the fact that president Trump regards Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, as his political hero.

Jackson’s picture was hung in the Oval Office during Trump’s first term, and he visited the Hermitage, Jackson’s home, on the 250th anniversary of his birth to give an impassioned speech in his honour and lay a wreath.

Today, Jackson is back in pride of place on the president’s left as he sits at the Resolute desk.

While there are up to 20 presidents who can claim Northern Ireland ancestry, the one with by far the greatest connection is Jackson. Indeed, Jackson’s connection is so significant that it came close to disqualifying him from the presidency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was the youngest of three brothers, with a three-year gap between the birth of the first and second and a two-year gap between the birth of the second and third.

Had he been born first or second, Jackson would have been born in Northern Ireland and thus ineligible for the top job. However, his parents left Carrickfergus in the year of the birth of their second son, so that their third was born in what were then the American colonies.

Thus, although Jackson was brought up in America, there is a very real sense in which he was also brought up in a Northern Ireland, Ulster-Scots home.

The reason why Jackson is so important to Trump is not hard to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson’s success was defined around being an anti-establishment outsider who took on the Washington elites through the ballot box and won. This is exactly the approach of Donald Trump.

The importance of this connection for Northern Ireland, however, is not simply that the president, who in some senses modelled a pattern in the 1820s that is working for Trump in the 2020s, happened to have parents who came from Northern Ireland. It is much more importantly that Jackson’s approach was in some key respects informed by the Ulster-Scots political tradition which is arguably more important in the United States today than at any point during the last 200 years.

Central to Ulster-Scots political philosophy is a distinct approach to ‘the people’ that rather than being made by government (in the tradition of continental social contract theory), exists in some senses apart from it, calling politicians in the executive to account.

It is in rising to this accountability challenge that the Ulster-Scots tradition did so much to shape representative democracy in America, the vehicle for representing ‘the people’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1773 it was this that inspired the Ulster-Scots leaders of the Boston Tea Party to shout ‘no taxation without representation’. And in the 1820s it was this that Jackson built upon, becoming the first president to appeal directly to the nation, inaugurating what became known as ‘Jacksonian Democracy’, resulting in full universal white male suffrage (after his death) by 1856.

A scholar who has done much to highlight the importance of Jackson to American politics today is Walter Russell Mead. Mead argues that Jackson, and one other influential early president - Thomas Jefferson - define the two poles of the American political tradition today.

While Jeffersonian America engages with a more cerebral aspect of the American political tradition, where America constitutes a series of ideas and values, Jacksonian America gives expression to a more visceral expression of the American people - upon which the US political tradition also depends - as a felt community of belonging.

It is completely impossible to understand Jacksonian America and the Trump White House apart from the Ulster-Scot commitment to ‘the people’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the first instance, it is bound up in US democratic conceptions of political legitimacy which only work in the context of a strong sense of shared identity, without which finding oneself in the minority becomes a completely alienating experience.

In the second instance, it fosters a strong sense of belonging that brings a deep loyalty, not just to the living, but also the dead, especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in time of war.

The fruit of the Ulster-Scot conception of ‘the people’ is important for us today, not simply because of the shared cultural framework it provides with the Trump White House, but also for the purposes of reminding Northern Ireland of our own political traditions. The loyalty point is so extraordinarily evident.

The commitment of the people of Northern Ireland to honour the memory of those who gave their lives over 100 years ago in the battle of the Somme is exceptional. It also confronts us with the strength of our democratic conception of legitimacy and the fact that if one was to try to disenfranchise a people, as the European Union has sought to disenfranchise us, Northern Ireland is the last place one would choose for this purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, Jackson’s application of the Ulster-Scots conception of ‘the people’ was far from perfect, but that should only inspire our study of the framers of Ulster-Scots political thought, like Samuel Rutherford, in order to better understand and apply ‘the people’ in the future.

​