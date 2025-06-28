Editorial: The trans ruling from the UK's top court must apply in Northern Ireland, whatever the Equality Commission says

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday June 28 2025:

​The Equality Commission for Northern Ireland’s response to the Supreme Court ruling on trans is appalling.​

It gives succour to those who support a full barrier between NI and the rest of the UK that has scope far beyond trade (when it was already clear that such a border was not removed last year).

It potentially sends the matter to the Belfast courts, who have already adopted a maximalist interpretation of the internal UK frontier. That could mean multiple cases before the topic returns to the top court in London.

It also helps activists who adopt an extreme woke approach to trans matters in their attempts to press ahead as if the ground-breaking ruling from the UK’s highest court had never happened.

There were already concerns about the influence of unelected quangos in this province prior to yesterday’s document. One of our sharpest politicians, Jim Allister MP, who is also a KC, has said: “It seeks to redefine key concepts like ‘sex’ and ‘gender reassignment’ in ways that go far beyond what our domestic law currently recognises — and flies in the face of the clarity brought by the Supreme Court.”

One appropriate response to this ought to be the government at Westminster launching a detailed analysis of the impact of the Equality Commission when it comes to policy here. But it is unlikely the Labour administration would countenance that step.

