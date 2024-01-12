Editorial: Tory civil war over immigration could have direct consequences on Northern Ireland
The government’s legislation is supposed to discourage illegal migrants from arriving in the UK in ‘small boats’ from continental Europe.
However, more than 40 Conservatives have backed amendments that they claim are needed to toughen up the law.
If these MPs eventually vote against the bill, Mr Sunak will lose and his leadership of the party may be undermined.
If, on the other hand, he agrees to strengthen the legislation, more than 100 ‘One Nation’ Tories have threatened to turn on the prime minister.
For Northern Ireland, the outcome of Sunak’s dilemma could have specific consequences.
Firstly, critics of the bill, like Sammy Wilson MP, say it cannot be applied here on the same basis as GB, due to the Windsor Framework. As a result, they claim we may become migrants’ chosen gateway to the UK.
Secondly, the DUP still hopes that the government can deliver changes to the Internal Market Act that will shore up our place in the British economy. Would a weakened PM be able to deliver anything meaningful on that front?
The third consideration is that the bill’s right-wing critics want Sunak to add provisions that prevent interference by the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg.
While their arguments are compelling, that could cause further problems in Northern Ireland, where campaigners claim we are obliged to maintain the ECHR.
For unionists in NI, this is a potential minefield. They will need to muster up scarce reserves of strategic skill and foresight if they are to navigate it successfully.