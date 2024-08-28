Editorial: ​Unlike Stormont which expects continual handouts, at least Westminster confronts its economic woes

Morning View

​Keir Starmer blamed the previous government for this situation, claiming the Tories “left an economic black hole” and a "societal black hole” for his administration to clear up.

The idea that the Conservatives disguised these problems effectively, or that Labour discovered the challenges ahead only after it came to power, was not convincing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Institute of Fiscal Studies accused both parties of a ‘conspiracy of silence’ about potential tax rises while the election campaign was still ongoing. Many of the relevant figures were published regularly and economists were quick to highlight sums that seemed not to add up.

The UK, despite all the complaints about underfunded services, actually engaged in something of a public spending splurge over recent years. The Covid lockdowns, and the decision to stop the economy but maintain people’s lifestyles, were the most obvious expenses, but pressures from immigration and inflation also took their toll.

There are strong arguments, just as there were when George Osborne announced spending cuts, that Britain needs to address its unbalanced public finances. The worry is that Sir Keir intends to do this mainly by raising taxes.

An abiding problem for the UK’s budget, as we look to address these issues, is that our economy is still stagnant, thanks to longstanding struggles with low productivity and a lack of innovation. In Northern Ireland, of course, these maladies are even worse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a national level, while the political blame game remains ever present, ministers cannot simply ignore fiscal problems.