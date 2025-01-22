Esmond Birnie: As difficult as it may be, we’re going to have to deal with Trump

Some non-American observers express bewilderment about how a character like Trump has managed to garner the “religious vote” in the US consisting of white evangelical Christians

In 2023 NI sold £1.9bn worth of goods and services to the US (NISRA, December 2024, broad economy sales and exports statistics) and in 2024 the US owned 285 businesses operating here, employing just under 32,000 people (inter-departmental business register).

In other words, America was our second largest export market (after the Republic of Ireland) and the US was the largest foreign direct investor.

And there is, of course, a strong investment flow in the opposite direction, with some NI-origin firms having set up production or research facilities on the other side of the Atlantic. Almac being one example. In passing, note how the Republic of Ireland is even more dependent (or exposed) on its economic relationship with the US.

Assuming the new president follows through on his “America first” rhetoric (some of which may be for bargaining purposes) and does apply tariffs on UK made goods coming into America, the results of that would be seriously negative.

Let’s assume a 20% tariff and let’s assume that leads to an 8% drop in NI exports to America. Eight per cent of £1.9bn is about £150m or about one-third of one per cent of NI’s entire annual output or GDP.

A drop in output of a third of one per cent of our GDP may not sound like very much but bear in mind that in recent years the NI economy has struggled to maintain economic growth of around 1 per cent annually.

These rough estimates are based on the assumption that there are no other major associated economic changes. For example, the application of tariffs in the US might lead to a depreciation in sterling which would compensate for some of the price effect of the tariffs. Also, it is highly likely that US tariffs would lead to retaliation in the UK and the EU. And in turn an even more damaging trade war fuelled by ever spiralling tariffs on both sides of the Atlantic.

Another qualification is that the UK government might manage to strike a relatively favourable bilateral deal with the US. Brexit does perhaps increase the feasibility of that although the available indications are that the Starmer government will tend to prefer to stick closer to the EU than the US. Time will tell.

Enthusiasts for a UK-US Free Trade Agreement should remember that this would almost certainly involve a large increase in US food product sales to the UK. It is also important to note that much of the UK-US trade relationship is about service sector activities and these would not be liable to tariffs.

In the long run, even more important than further Trump tariffs could be his scepticism about “collective security”. Since its foundation in 1949, NATO has offered a “one for all and all for one approach” to Western security but that could now be ending.

Even without Trump it was becoming increasingly clear that Western Europe had for too long been free riding on US military spending. By implication, as we face a very unstable world including the so-called Quartet of Chaos (i.e. Russia-China-North Korean-Iran) higher defence spending will be required in both the UK and EU.

Given that current UK defence spending is only about 2.2% of GDP compared to about 5% as recently as the 1980s a large increase in taxation is implied. The economic and political consequences of that will be immense.

Of course, there may be some business opportunities. Notably for any NI firms involved in aerospace, shipbuilding or military applications.

Some non-American observers express bewilderment about how a character like Trump has managed to garner the “religious vote” in the US consisting of white evangelical Christians. Save for the Supreme Court reversal of Roe versus Wade regarding abortion provision it may well be that some of Trump’s religious voters will come to feel they were used in the same way that president Reagan may have used the religious right of the 1980s.

At the same time, it is worth noting how in the UK schools, universities and workplaces are increasingly impacted by measures to promote EDI (equality, diversity and inclusivity). This has led some commentators to argue that the consequent burgeoning human resources departments in so many organisations are one explanation for the UK’s sluggish productivity and competitiveness.

Even before Trump’s election there have been signs of “peak woke”, that what the Americans call DEI (diversity, equality and inclusivity) policies, were in decline.

Could we move back towards ‘equal protection under the law’?

