Esmond Birnie: Rise of political populism is proving to be a big threat to fiscal stability

As a devolved government mainly concerned with spending public money as opposed to securing the funding for that spending through its own tax policies, our devolved government at Stormont has a built-in institutional bias towards high spending

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of course, there are exceptions and special circumstances and the prevailing view from the 1930s onwards has been that some degree of borrowing to fund spending (especially spending to invest) can be economically beneficial.

That said, most governments would at least pay lip service to the need to contain such borrowing if only to retain a good fiscal reputation which allows them to borrow at lower interest rates (and to avoid the nightmare vicious circle scenario where more must be borrowed today to pay the interest on previous debt leading to an ever spiralling debt to GDP ratio and at some point a debt crisis).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the greatest threats to fiscal stability in recent years has been the rise of political populism whereby the priority is to tailor policies so as to give the public what the public thinks it wants, regardless of whether that outcome is sensible or sustainable.

Ulster University economist and former UUP MLA Dr Esmond Birnie

In 2025 the balance seems to have shifted away from the fiscally cautious and realistic toward populism. We can see this at the world level, at the UK level and also locally in Stormont.

​

Fiscal recklessness in Washington

​

Prior to President Trump’s election, the US Federal Budget deficit was close to 7% of American GDP. Given his recent tax cutting proposals this already massive deficit could balloon to 8% of GDP according to forecasts produced by the Bank of America.

Despite his own claims, Trump’s budget bill is not beautiful even if is very big! There is no realistic likelihood that spending cuts achieved through the DOGE will ever be of sufficient scale to begin to narrow that deficit. The great irony is that America’s enormous budget deficit drives the USA’s trade deficit - the very thing which Trump obsesses about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further irony is that some private sector estimates of the proportional size of the budget deficit in China estimate that it is similar to that in the US. The shade of Karl Marx might be disturbed as China becomes more similar to the highly indebted West and this is a further factor adding to global economic instability.

​

Fiscal recklessness at the level of the UK Government

​

The 2024 Starmer/Labour administration started well with its commitment to “cast iron” fiscal rules. We will see what next week’s Spending Review delivers but the rumours are disturbing.

The government has begun to retreat from trying to reduce future spending growth through welfare reform.

It is possible they will weaken the fiscal rules relating to day-to-day spending and/or engage in a big increase in public capital spending. Much of this may be driven by fears about the rise of the Reform Party, especially in the north of England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For its part, Reform has begun to talk about various policies with enormous price tags of many billions of pounds such as raising the Income Tax Allowance to £20,000.

​

Fiscal recklessness at the level of Stormont

​

As a devolved government mainly concerned with spending public money as opposed to securing the funding for that spending through its own tax policies, our devolved government has a built-in institutional bias towards high spending.

The NI Executive’s ability to borrow is also subject to a cash limit (that may be a blessing in disguise in practice).

The great danger at Stormont is that the quest to secure as large as possible a block grant of funding from the London government leads to an under-emphasis on policies designed to achieve value for money and more effective public sector delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also ultimately unhelpful is a knee-jerk negative reaction to any proposals that Stormont should engage in any further revenue raising – notably in terms of applying domestic water charges or higher levels of university tuition fees.

In conclusion, across the world demands for public spending are growing, such as for healthcare given an aging population or, now, for increased defence spending.

We’ve already had two great waves of government borrowing -15 years ago to bail out the banks, and five years ago to deal with Covid. The third time may not be so successful.

The sudden collapse of the Truss administration in September 2022 and the recent pausing of some of the Trump tariffs illustrate the power of a nervous bond market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For sure, the former great divide in politics between the left and the right may now be in the process of being somewhat superceded by the divide between the populists and the fiscally orthodox (for which I read, ‘realists’).

​