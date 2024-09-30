Gordon Lyons: Let’s all celebrate the achievements of our inspirational Olympians at SSE Arena event

Sports minister Gordon Lyons with gold medal winner Rhys McClenaghan at the Paris Olympics. Our most successful Games ever should not be let pass without marking the occasion in a public and celebratory way, writes minister Lyons

​For the vast majority of us, the dream of competing at the highest levels of sport will remain just that - a dream. Those who have the talent, skill and dedication to perform in elite competition are rare individuals indeed.

However, this year’s Olympians and Paralympians are making the exceptional the norm. With a record haul of seven medals – including four top podium finishes – they have transformed a once-in-a-generation success into – literally - a gold standard.

It’s an exceptional legacy worth celebrating and the SSE Arena in Belfast will host that event – a Paris Celebration Event to mark all they have achieved.

During the Games themselves, I felt we might run out of superlatives as success followed success across a range of disciplines.

Rower Hannah Scott, swimmers Daniel Wiffen and Jack McMillan and gymnast Rhys McClenaghan more than doubled our gold medal tally, becoming members of an exclusive club which includes Lady Mary Peters, Jimmy Kirkwood and Stephen Martin.

The 2024 Olympians went some way to rivalling the rich heritage of our Paralympian athletes at previous Games, where athletes like Bethany Firth, Michael McKillop, Diane Barr and Jason Smyth not only dominated the competition, but also went on to transcend their sport.

And let’s not forget those who won medals in the Winter Games - Kelly Gallagher and Robin Dixon.

But every single athlete who took part in the Paris Olympic and Paralympic games should be proud of their outstanding achievement and, in doing so, inspired all of us cheering them on back home.

As sports minister, it has been my pleasure to meet with representatives of sporting organisations across Northern Ireland, speaking to people at all levels taking part in a broad range of activities.

One of the themes commonly discussed is that we should do more to celebrate our achievements. Our most successful Games ever should not be let pass without marking the occasion in a public and celebratory way.

One of my main aims as minister is to encourage more people to get more active, more often. And whilst I accept that we can’t all qualify for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, success has a key role in spurring on the next generation.

Many of today’s athletes can trace their passion and enthusiasm through the 2012 London Games which stoked the competitive flames which burned so brightly in Paris.

For most of us, however, it can simply mean trying a new activity, joining a sports club or just making the effort to move more. In that regard, Olympic and Paralympic success is measured in much more than medals.

It is measured in the feel-good factor we all shared over the summer. It is measured in the inspiration it provides to those who need a little bit of extra motivation to get active. And it is measured in the understanding that effort brings its own rewards – be they big or small.

The collective effort I want to recognise at the Paris Celebration Event is, naturally, directed at the athletes, but extends to all those who played a part – coaches, sports clubs, volunteers, families and our wider community.

Sport enjoys a unique place in our society and has the power to unite people in a way few things can. We all shared in the thrilling successes of the 2024 Games and that’s definitely something worth celebrating.

The Paris Celebration event takes place in the SSE Arena, Belfast, on October 3.

Tickets cost £1, and are available via https://www.ticketmaster.ie/paris-celebration-event-tickets/artist/5484334and https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/whats-on/paris-celebration-event

