Irish economists often claim better living standards in the Republic of Ireland

Economists in Dublin are prone to report huge favourable gaps in living standards between the UK and Ireland and between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

However, comparisons are difficult due to huge distortions in Ireland’s measures of national income (GDP). As is well-known, Ireland’s official statistics for GDP are greatly distorted by multi-national companies diverting global profits into Ireland to take advantage of Ireland’s tax-haven status with some of the world’s lowest corporation tax rates and laxest tax rules.

Taking a straight comparison of GDP per head at current exchange rates, Ireland’s per capita GDP is second only to Luxemburg in the EU and is exactly double that of the UK, and over double that in Northern Ireland. Although widely included in international statistical comparisons, this hugely distorted headline measure of Irish GDP gives zero insight into comparative living standards. To combat this problem Ireland’s Central Statistical Office uses alternative measures of national income which attempt to exclude the profits of multi-national companies.

The most accepted of these measures is Modified Gross National Income (GNI* pronounced GNI star). This is GDP excluding profits repatriated abroad by multinational companies, and also excluding profits of foreign-owned companies which have registered their HQs in Ireland for tax purposes. Finally, depreciation is excluded on aircraft leasing and intellectual property. What US Commerce Secretary Howard Luttnick rightly calls “a tax scam”, revolves around (mainly American) multi-national companies registering in Ireland their intellectual property (brands, patents etc.) derived from R&D conducted abroad and adding the income derived from these to their Irish profits. This hugely magnifies their profits declared in Ireland greatly distorting Ireland’s GDP. A significant part of this comes from aircraft leasing, since around 90% of the world’s commercial airliners are owned in Ireland purely for tax reasons. Not surprisingly few of these aircraft ever touch down in Ireland.

Former governor of the Bank of Ireland Dr Patrick Honohan has warned against using such distorted data but economists and the media in Ireland continue to claim ludicrously high levels for Irish living standards relative to those of neighbouring countries, including comparisons with Northern Ireland. Dublin’s Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) is a leading culprit here. Its latest report, widely publicised in the Irish media, and funded by the Irish government’s Shared Island Unit, stated that, “Comparing GNI* per capita in Ireland to GDP per capita in Northern Ireland shows there was a gap of 57 per cent in favour of Ireland in 2022”.

Irish living standards are of course not double those of the UK but nor are they 57% higher than the UK as suggested using the GNI* measure. This is because the modified GNI measure is still not free of distortions since there is no adjustment for intellectual property produced in Ireland by multi-national companies.

The authors of the ESRI study recognize that their 57% estimate for southern living standards relative to those in Northern Ireland may be exaggerated (but they still quote it several times). Instead, they calculate another measure which they say is free of the distortions caused by multi-national firms. This is household disposable income (ie household incomes including benefits, pensions etc. net of tax). Allowing for differences in prices north and south (but not school or medical fees which need to be paid in the south) they calculate that living standards in the south are 18% higher than in Northern Ireland. This figure seems wrong. OECD data for household incomes per head in 2021 allowing for price differences show Ireland at 18% below the UK. Since UK data shows per capita household incomes in Northern Ireland to be also 18% below the UK average, this implies that Northern Ireland and Ireland have similar levels of household income. Wage levels are more favourable in the south but benefits and taxes are better in the north.

Household disposable incomes is still not a direct measure of living standards. Dr Honohan regards a superior measure to be consumer spending per head, including both consumer spending by households and spending by government on behalf of households on such things as health, education and housing. This measure has the not very catchy title of Actual Individual Consumption (AIC) and is published regularly by the OECD and by the EU statistical agency Eurostat. It is adjusted for differences in the prices of goods and services, which are 15% higher in Ireland than in the UK.

This AIC measure shows that Irish living standards were 12th in the EU in 2023 and 12% below the UK. Northern Ireland is not separately identified by OECD or Eurostat but a simple calculation using UK official data indicates that its AIC is 7% below the UK average. A simple subtraction indicates that living standards in Northern Ireland are thus 5% above those in the Republic of Ireland.

Northern Ireland is ninth in the list of the UK’s 12 regions ranked by GDP per head and not very different from the seventh. It is below the UK average for living standards but by no means the poorest. Its living standards are boosted by generous levels of public services where spending per head is 10% above the UK average, and by low house prices. Northern Ireland’s economic model based on generous subsidies to a peripheral region is more advantageous for its citizens than Ireland’s tax-haven model.

Much of this has been documented previously, for instance in a detailed study by the Policy Exchange thinktank in London. The fact that neither this study nor the article by Dr Honohan are mentioned in the ESRI study indicates a lack of scholarly rigour and perhaps a determination to show Northern Ireland in a poor light. Similarly, the failure of the ESRI study to mention the AIC figures, despite the authors being on record as describing them as a “useful indicator” of living standards, is unprofessional. A more interesting study might have been to explain why Ireland’s tax-haven economic model has been unable to generate higher living standards than in Northern Ireland, one of the UK’s poorer regions, in more than half a century of application.

l Dr Graham Gudgin is honorary research associate at the Centre for Business Research, Judge Business School, Cambridge University and senior economic advisor at Policy Exchange think tank, London. He was special advisor to David Trimble 1998-2002