Ian Ellis: Christmas reminds us that there is always room for faith and hope

Loneliness, which is often highlighted as a cause for concern at this time of the year because of Mary and Joseph's experience of trying to find accommodation in Bethlehem, is a great scourge

​However, both Advent and Christmas, despite the commercialism of the season, surely draw everyone's attention beyond the here and now.

They cause attention to be drawn to great themes from good neighbourliness to the mysteries of life itself and of God coming to share our life in a sacred way through the incarnation.

I was especially struck by the reported words of a formerly homeless woman in New York. She said: “I didn’t understand why God allows bad things to happen. But I could feel his hand taking care of me. That was just a lifeline to my soul.”

There is nothing glib about the affirmation that suffering need not lead to loss of faith but, on the contrary, can draw an individual closer to God.

It is not the same as being alone because being alone can be a positive experience, whereas loneliness is not. It can be felt even in the company of other people.

The mental health charity, Mind, lists a number of possible causes of loneliness, from experiencing a bereavement to changing jobs.

Mind not only points to possible causes of loneliness but also makes some suggestions about how to cope with it, such as actively learning how to be more comfortable in one's own company, opening up to friends and family, and making a determined effort to make new connections.

Indeed, Christmas is a special time when people can feel particularly acutely a discomfort in being on their own and, because being part of a crowd does not necessarily dispel feelings of loneliness, it is important for everyone to take time to stop and talk to others.

The Christian teaching of the incarnation tells of the Son of God coming to be with humanity, to accompany us in our earthly lives, to bring us healing of our souls. Indeed, healing is at the root of the word 'salvation'.

That holy birth was the beginning of God's journey to us, and led to the Son of God giving himself completely for us.

Churches have a particular opportunity to help people who suffer loneliness, but they have to go out of their way to create times and opportunities for people to gather informally.

Many indeed do so, especially at this time of the year. Christmas prompts goodwill, but goodwill demands practical acts of care and compassion.

This season also celebrates peace, hailing him who bears the title 'Prince of Peace'.

Peace is surely what every human being wants in life – peace in the world, peace in one's homeland, peace in the local community, and peace within the heart.

Inevitably, there will be different views about how to go about re-establishing peace when it has fallen apart.

Yet no matter what one's view of the path to peace in whatever situation, all can yearn for peace and pray for peace.

Prayer for peace is not political because it does not propose this route or that to achieving peace, but it does centre every participating mind on the goal of peace, reinforces the desire for peace, and asks for God's blessing on, and prospering of, every effort for peace.

One paradox of Christmas is that its immense power comes not from a great earthly leader, but from a vulnerable baby in a vulnerable place, a manger in a stable.

The prophet Isaiah wrote of strength that faith brings in the face of weakness, with very memorable words: “He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” (40: 29-31)

Another special theme at Christmas is that of joy.

Indeed, there is always great joy at the birth of a baby, a happiness that a new life has come into the world, a life that inspires hope and dreams for the future.

Yet Christian joy is not just the kind that is found in celebrating good news, but is to be a constant through thick and thin.

Being joyful in times of adversity is only possible if the individual has learned to see all of life as a journey with God and to God, with the difficult stretches – at times extremely difficult stretches – of that road contributing to bringing one further on that spiritual journey.

The birth of Jesus causes one to think not only of the potential of every newborn child but also of the journey that is every life. It is never always plain sailing, but there is always, always, room for faith and hope.

​