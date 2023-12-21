Ian Ellis: In a world often marked by violence and division, Christmas time  brings the power of peace

​Christmas brings many thoughts to the fore in people's minds. Of course, first of all, there are thoughts about all that happened just over 2,000 years ago in Bethlehem, leading surely to a real sense of wonder.

​It is also natural to think of Bethlehem today, situated as it is in the West Bank.

The second line of the carol, 'O little town of Bethlehem', has the words, 'How still we see thee lie”. The intention here is to reflect on Bethlehem at the time of Jesus, but there is an inevitable, stark contrast with the tensions and war and violence now raging all around it.

Christmas also brings thoughts of Christmases past and at this time of gathering of families and friends there will be those who will be really missed.

For children there is the excitement of all the events leading up to Christmas Day and, naturally, excitement also at the thought of Christmas presents to come.

For their parents, grandparents and wider family circle there will be great joy at seeing the young ones so enlivened and perhaps also playing their part in nativity plays in school or church.

Many people who do not normally attend church do so at Christmas. While clergy naturally want to see people attending every week, it is good that many people who do not visit church more frequently are so moved at Christmas time.

However, the increasing popularity of Christmas midnight services has had the 'knock on' effect of smaller congregations on Christmas Day morning, which was the service I was always used to when growing up.

Midnight services are very atmospheric and there is a sense of doing something unusual, so one can understand the attraction.

I recall one Christmas Day morning in my parish combining the Christmas service with a baptism.

There was a short nativity play during the service and the part of the baby Jesus was played by the baby who was baptised – much to everyone's delight.

The one whose birth is celebrated at this time is known by many titles, one of which is 'The Prince of Peace', and there is no doubt that Christmas is to be a special time of peace, a peace that models how things really should be all year round.

Indeed, in a recent Christmas message the president of the Conference of European Churches (of which the Church of Ireland, the Methodist and Presbyterian Churches in Ireland and the Salvation Army are members) chose the theme of peace.

The president, the Greek Orthodox Archbishop Nikitas, said that in a world often marked by violence and division, the birth of Christ is “a beacon of resilient hope” bringing “the transformative power of peace into the world”.

He also prayed that in “the quiet moments of prayer and spiritual reflection” at this Christmas time, people may attain peace in their lives.

Yes, everyone is to make some time for such quiet moments. They are truly enriching of our lives. Who does not want that peace?

The Christmas Gospel reading draws attention to another title the infant in the manger would be given: “The Light of the World”.

It states: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” (John 1: 5)

Sometimes I have illustrated the contrast between light and darkness by noting how, in a dark room, even the light of a burning match can make all the difference.

Such a small, flickering flame, or the light of a single candle, can help an individual see where he or she is going. It really makes all the difference.

There is great power in light, while darkness deadens everything, and it is for that reason that even a small light can be transforming.

Having a guiding light in life showing us the way, as it were, is important on the journey of life, just as we are told how the shining light of the Star of Bethlehem guided the wise men on their journey to stable.

Indeed, what better guiding light could anyone have than the infant of Bethlehem who grew up to be the man who supremely challenged every falsehood and corruption and wrongdoing, who taught the primacy of love, and who brings the peace and light of God into our lives?