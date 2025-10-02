Ian Ellis: The abduction of Ukrainian children is callous and unconscionable, and they must be returned to their families immediately

Campaign marches and demonstrations have taken place across the UK demanding that Russia return Ukrainian children

​He commented: “If Putin thinks Russia is winning, his definition of winning and my definition of winning are absolutely two different things. If he was winning he'd be in Kiev. If he was winning he'd be west of the Dnipro River. If he was winning he'd be in Odessa. If he was winning he would have changed the government. Russia is in fact losing this war.”

There were no ifs or buts here.

In his interview, General Kellogg went on to stress the importance of Ukrainians' morale, recollecting how Napoleon Bonaparte had once said that “morale to physical” is as three is to one.

He explained that this was to say that the heart of a nation counts three times as much as its military, adding: “You can't take that away from Ukrainians.”

He also said others in his circle referred to Melania Trump as “the great counsellor”, recalling how it had been reported in the press that when one evening President Trump had said to her that he had “talked to Vladimir” that day and that things were “going good”, she had responded that “he just bombed another city”.

General Kellogg said Mrs Trump “kind of gives a guiding light to a moral imperative and I admire the heck out of her for her views”.

Indeed, the US first lady penned a letter to Vladimir Putin, which her husband personally handed to him when the two presidents met on August 15 in Anchorage, Alaska.

Reuters reported that while officials would not divulge the full contents of the letter they did indicate that it mentioned the abductions of children resulting from the war in Ukraine.

Back in March 2023 the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that President Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”, and that Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, was allegedly responsible for the same.

The ICC added that in both cases the “crimes were allegedly committed in Ukrainian occupied territory at least from 24 February 2022” and that there were reasonable grounds to believe that both Mr Putin and Ms Lvova-Belova bore “individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes”.

In a joint letter to President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio last April, a number of US faith leaders raised the issue of the Russian abductions of Ukrainian children, stressing that they must be returned without preconditions.

The faith leaders wrote that President Putin had ordered “the systematic forced transfer of nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children”, ranging in age from four months to 17 years old, to Russia and Russian-controlled territories.

On September 16 last, the Yale School of Public Health's Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) published an important report on this subject. It is entitled, 'Ukraine's Stolen Children: Inside Russia's network of re-education and militarization'.

The report indicated that the HRL had concluded that children from Ukraine had been taken to at least 210 facilities inside Russia and temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory since the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russia.

It added that there were eight types of these facilities identified by the HRL: cadet schools, a military base, medical facilities, a religious site, secondary schools and universities, a hotel, family support centres and orphanages, and most frequently, camps and sanatoriums.

Furthermore, it was indicated: “Re-education activities involving children from Ukraine have occurred in at least 130 sites identified in this study... Children from Ukraine underwent military training in at least 39 locations.”

Quite apart from such statistics, the HRL report rightly points out, albeit in a somewhat understated manner, that the impact of the alleged crimes “are likely to leave generational scars”.

Speaking last June in the House of Lords, minister of state at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Baroness Chapman aptly observed that it is “a dreadful thing” for any family to find that their child has been removed from their country, not to know where they are, how they are, and how they can be returned.

To lose a child, even for a short time, inevitably gives rise to great anxiety for parents, and to be told that the child has in fact been abducted, let alone to a hostile country, must be a horrific experience.

The abducted Ukrainian children must be returned to their families without any delay whatsoever, and clearly Melania Trump in particular has strong feelings about this.

In fact, Kate Bennett, a former CNN journalist who wrote the book, 'Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography', was reported by the broadcaster as saying that the first lady, while adopting a pick-and-choose approach to addressing issues publicly, “genuinely does care about tragedy and things that have involved children.”

All credit to America's first lady for taking a stand for children and families, and for unequivocally confronting Vladimir Putin on the vexed issue of Russia's callous and unconscionable abductions of children.