“The elusive new neighbour at number 23 left an extra bag of rubbish out beside his blue bin again! I haven’t seen anyone going in or out of that house,” I texted to my husband.

I have suspicions about the new neighbours, the blinds are always closed, there’s no sign of a car, but I did see a silhouette on their blind of someone ironing late at night in an upstairs room.

Odd isn’t it, I mean, who irons upstairs and why are they getting away with leaving out extra rubbish?

Perhaps it’s not rubbish, maybe someone secretly collects the bag in the dead of night in a covert operation, though, that would be dodgy if the bag contained valuable or illicit contents, I mused.

Hubby texted back.

“Maybe it’s a temporary arrangement while they’re waiting on a new bin or something? I don’t know Columbo, shouldn’t you be working?”

“Oh, I hadn’t thought of that!” I replied.

“I am working, I just happened to notice when I looked out the window, that’s the second week they’ve had extra rubbish out,” my fingers were a blur imparting my thoughts to him, I knew he would soon tire of my ramblings.

He hasn’t the same interest in neighbourhood matters, whereas I like to keep an eye on things.

I have a good vantage point from where I write at a desk by the window.

It’s almost impossible not to notice the goings on in the street below.

I’d be a fabulous asset to Neighbourhood Watch, but I haven’t been asked to join yet.

I was quite hopeful when a neighbour invited me round for “drinks with nibbles” but alas, they weren’t trying to recruit my Columbo-like powers of observation, they were merely being sociable and introducing me to their cat, “Nibbles!”

Suddenly, I was jolted from my thoughts by witnessing a heinous act, I texted hubby immediately.

“A woman walking her dog just sneaked up the neighbour’s drive across the road and put her poop bag in their black bin. The nerve of it!” I re-laid adding an angry face emoji.

“Oh, and number 21 got a new car, metallic green, very nice!” I concluded.

“You need to get out more, or take up a hobby,” he replied. I could imagine his accompanying eyeroll and heavy sigh.

I’ve no idea why he doesn’t find my neighbourhood reports fascinating.

Evidently, I’m not alone in taking an interest in my community, as Belfast has been named the UK’s nosiest city, according to a study commissioned by Skoda UK.

They set out to identify the nation’s worst “curtain twitchers,” and Belfast won first place.

One in three people across the UK admitted to being nosy neighbours, with common behaviours including watching deliveries arrive (31%), knowing when next door leaves for work (28%) and spotting a new car on the driveway (22%).

Evening hours were reported the most popular time for snooping between 6pm and 8pm, personally I observe more in the afternoon.

Though perhaps hubby had a point, maybe I should use my time more productively and find a hobby.

I’m creative, so I thought doing something artistic would be right up my street.