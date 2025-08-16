Phubbing is the name given to the common act of ignoring someone in a face-to-face setting by paying attention to one’s phone

I panicked when I couldn't find my phone. Staring at the soapy water sploshing against the washing machine door, I felt faint.

“Please tell me I didn’t throw it in with the towel wash!” I begged no one aloud.

My life is on that phone, I thought, as I hit the pause button on my washer. I don’t even know my family’s contact numbers from memory. I felt bereft! Then the Benny Hill theme swelled from my jeans back pocket and all was right with my world again.

I had shoved my mobile in there whilst carrying damp towels downstairs. I answered the call but not before kissing the phone screen. I kid you not! I was so overwhelmed with relief. I snogged my Samsung!

I’m not alone in my affection for my mobile, a study by Psychology Today revealed 94% felt troubled if their phone wasn’t within reach, 80% felt jealous when someone else held their phone and 70% expected to feel panicked and helpless if their phone was stolen, exactly what I’d felt when it disappeared. My stomach had lurched like that same feeling you get when you reach for your toddler’s hand in a shop and they’re not there.

We have become a nation of phone lovers. According to a survey conducted by LightSpeed Broadband, the shocking news that most of us would rather live without our partner than our phone, was admitted by 53 percent of the survey’s participants. No doubt these were “phubbers”.

Phubbing is the name given to the common act of ignoring someone in a face-to-face setting by paying attention to one’s phone. It’s the act of ‘phone snubbing’, which might seem like a harmless habit, but research is increasingly showing that it can be a significant factor in the breakdown of relationships, even contributing to divorce.

When a partner is absorbed with their phone it can lead to the one being, ‘phubbed,’ feeling ignored, undervalued, isolated and lonely. It can also come across as rude and dismissive, causing emotional distance and leading to resentment and a lack of intimacy.

While phubbing isn’t a legally recognised ground for divorce, it can be viewed as unreasonable behaviour. The consistent emotional neglect caused by a partner’s excessive use of their phone, can be presented as a pattern of behaviour that makes the person impossible to live with.

When you are speaking to your partner and they don’t look up from their screen or acknowledge you, the silent message you receive is quite clear - “what’s on this phone is more important that you are.” It’s then words not in the Bible might fill your head and you may find yourself fantasising about novel places to relocate your phubber’s phone! (I was supplied this reliable info from a frequently phubbed friend!)

Over time, this constant feeling of being undervalued and ignored leads to resentment.

How can we solve this? Experts recommend setting limits on phone use and making your partner your priority.

Since using smartphones triggers the feel-good hormone, dopamine, which keeps us wanting more, it can be hard for loved ones to compete for our attention.

The info that many people report preferring their mobile over their partner, prompted one woman to joke about her spouse,