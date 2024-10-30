John Coulter: Christian churches could adopt October 31 as a new date in the calendar - ‘Salvation Day’

In spiritual terms, Hallowe’en is viewed as one of the main events in both the pagan and satanic calendars

Ironically, Hallowe’en night also usually coincides with the school half-term break with many pupils attending events in their schools and the community.

However, in spiritual terms, Hallowe’en is viewed as one of the main events in both the pagan and satanic calendars, so why should Christians be indulging in such commemorations?

After all, would you get satanists commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ as part of Christianity’s traditional Easter celebrations?

Christians are already facing an uphill challenge to reclaim the Christmas period from commercialism.

Ask many folk in an increasingly secular society what Christmas means, and you will be told tales of Santa, family get-togethers, presents under the tree, decorations around the home, school holidays and turkey dinners.

However, there may be fewer folk who talk about the birth of Christ, even though the traditional nativity plays remain a central part of school activities.

Hallowe’en night is tomorrow and already the back-to-back Christmas movie TV channels are in full swing, and many restaurants have been advertising their Christmas meals since July.

The same commercialism also applies to Easter. So what can Christians practically do about Hallowe’en apart from ignoring it or be branded as kill-joys for not joining in festivities, such as fireworks displays or trick or treating around the homes?

Surely Christian parents are not going to demand that schools open their doors on October 31 so that their children can sit in lessons instead of having it as a day off as part of half-term?

One place of worship I was once linked with decided to have a ‘Hallelujah’ party instead of a Hallowe’en party in which children and adults came dressed as Biblical characters rather than traditional ghosts, monsters, vampires and demons.

One occasion, though, one wee fella came along dressed as the devil! This is technically correct as the devil is mentioned in the Bible.

What is needed is for all Christian churches to adopt October 31 as Salvation Day, with the key theme being the New Testament text of St John chapter 3, verse 16.

After all, 31 October is also known in the Protestant calendar as Reformation Day; the anniversary of the day Martin Luther is said to have posted his Ninety-five Theses on the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg, Germany (October 31, 1517), later identified by Protestants as the beginning of the Reformation.

However, Catholicism or Orthodox Christianity may feel uncomfortable about commemorating Martin Luther’s 16th century act, so there may need to be an all-embracing Christian feast which could be celebrated each 31 October, hence the need for a Salvation Day.

Instead of children of Christian parents indulging in the traditional trick or treating, those same children and parents could organise a leaflet drop whereby a Gospel tract is put in every single home in Northern Ireland.

Events, such as the traditional Presbyterian soirees and bring-and-buy sales, could be organised in church halls so that October 31 becomes a new date in the Christian calendar and emphasises the role of the churches and places of worship in the community.

But as usual, how do you get all the various Christian denominations and independent places of worship to sign up to this campaign?

Christians, especially the militant fundamentalist brands, love to bicker, criticise and argue, so getting a common front may be almost impossible.

There are even a minority of Christians who view Christmas itself as a pagan festival, maintaining that according to them, Jesus Christ Himself was not born on December 25, blaming the Roman Empire for trying to broker a deal between Christianity and paganism.

But Hallowe’en rebranded by the Christian churches as Salvation Day would represent a very welcome start in trying to re-establish the role of the Christian faith in today’s increasingly secular and woke society.

With many denominations reporting falling numbers in the Sunday pews, there is the real possibility that many places of worship may have to merge to survive financially if the Christian faith is to remain as a relevant presence in some rural and urban communities.

If the slide in pew numbers continues throughout this decade, the perception may be fuelled that the only roles for places of worship attendance is for so-called ‘hatch, match and dispatch’ - a crude reference to child baptisms, wedding ceremonies, and funeral services of thanksgiving.

Indeed, setting aside the growth of secularism, the British Isles geographically is rapidly becoming a multi-faith society containing religions that don’t even celebrate Christmas or Easter, let alone recognise the existence of Jesus Christ.

Commercialism is very good at inventing marketing ploys to sell goods, such as grandparents’ day, or even pets days.

So why can’t Christians begin the campaign to rescue Christmas and Easter from commercialism? They could begin by taking back Hallowe’en and making it a Christian festival, too, under the banner of Salvation Day.