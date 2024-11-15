John Coulter: Donald Trump's victory reflects a new dawn in Christian influence on politics

President-elect Donald Trump speaks in Washington yesterday (Friday November 13). He targeted evangelicals by being anti abortion. ​Does Trump have the courage to sit with the leaders of Russia, North Korea and China in the pursuit of peace? (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

​It’s an answer to prayer ! That’s what millions of evangelical Christians across the globe, but especially in the United States, are saying after Donald Trump secured a second term in the White House.

Within hours of his victory being confirmed, the woke community and liberal elite were spewing out their doom and gloom over the so-called ‘Treble T’ – Trump Term Two.

Whilst the politically bruised Democratic Party can come up with a host of reasons why its presidential candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris did not succeed Joe Biden in holding onto the keys of the Oval Office, one of the main reasons for her defeat – and Trump’s triumph – was the abortion debate.

Put bluntly, overtly left-wing Harris was strongly in favour of granting more abortion rights to women, making it easier to have a termination, compared to Trump who was equally perceived to be more pro-life.

Likewise, Trump targeted the growing Latino and Hispanic communities in America, which would be mainly Roman Catholic in religious terms, and also strongly pro-life.

Evangelical Christians of whatever denomination will be hoping the next ‘Treble T’ Presidency will see more of America’s states curtail or even ban abortions as well as introduce prayer times, or morning assemblies, in schools, colleges and universities across the United States.

No doubt, Trump’s opponents will be lambasting him because of his past private life and that he is a convicted felon, portraying the 47th President of the United States as a modern-day Biblical Pharisee hypocrite.

But before the woke community especially rushes to empty their bile against Trump on social media, perhaps they should pause to ponder the words of Jesus Christ Himself when He was confronted by the religious elite of the day concerning the fate of a woman caught in the act of adultery.

In the Biblical New Testament in St John’s Gospel Chapter 8 and verse 7, Jesus said to the Pharisees: ‘So when they continued asking Him, He raised Himself up and said to them, He who is without sin among you, let him throw a stone at her first.’ (New King James Version)

Like many modern-day church gossips, there is the real danger that in throwing mud at someone, they accidentally dig up dirt on themselves. The same analogy can be applied to opponents of Trump.

The woke community will no doubt ‘get stuck in’ to Trump’s predicted presidency well before he is officially sworn in next January. But these same critics need to be very careful they don’t expose failings in their own lives and policies, giving the ‘Treble T’ much-needed political cannon fodder to return the serve.

Likewise, the woke community seems hell-bent on predicting the start of World War Three and the end of the world during ‘Treble T’. But Trump is not afraid to sit down with political opponents and adopt the Winston Churchill strategy of ‘meeting jaw to jaw is better than war.’

With a new triple alliance rapidly emerging in the globe of Russia, North Korea and China, does Trump have the political clout and courage to sit with the leaders of all three of these nations and use diplomacy to get this trio, to quote an Ulster Scots dialect – ‘tay wind yer necks in!’

And given the escalating conflict and tensions in the Middle East, is it possible the ‘Treble T’ presidency will be remembered for an historic peace conference between the political leaders of Israel, Hamas and Hezbollah?

Again, no doubt the nay-sayers and merchants of doom will cry that this will never happen and a ‘Treble T’ Presidency will only increase tensions in war-torn regions of the world.

Perhaps in these cases, the example of Ireland can come to mind. Irish politics has gained a reputation for producing the art of the impossible.

I recall in 1981 as a young BBC Radio Ulster freelance journalist covering the Fermanagh South Tyrone Westminster by-election following the death of Provisional IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands MP.

The by-election was won by Sands’ election agent, Owen Carron, of Sinn Fein. His victory speech in Enniskillen that day was pure hardline republican rhetoric.

As he came off the platform following his speech, I could well imagine his reaction if I’d said to him: “Mr Carron, one day your party will sit in a power-sharing partitionist parliament at Stormont, hold ministerial offices in running Northern Ireland – and recognise the police!”

But Sinn Fein did all this.

Similarly, as a senior News Letter journalist, I stood feet away from then DUP boss Rev Ian Paisley at Belfast City Hall during the 1985 Ulster Says No rally against the Anglo-Irish Agreement in which he uttered his famous ‘Never, never, never, never’ phrase.

As Dr Paisley came off that platform, I could well imagine his reaction if I’d said to him: “Dr Paisley, one day you will sit in a power-sharing Executive at Stormont as First Minister of Northern Ireland with former Londonderry IRA commander Martin McGuinness as your deputy and you will have such a cohesive working relationship you both will be dubbed The Chuckle Brothers!”

But Dr Paisley did all this!

So rather than a global catastrophe with the ‘Treble T’ on the horizon in the New Year, evangelical Christianity should be looking forward to a new political dawn of Christian influence in politics and society.

It’ll never happen, I hear the woke community mumbling! If the art of the impossible can happen in Ireland, it can happen across the Pond!