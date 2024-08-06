Disorder broke out in Belfast city centre following an anti-Islamic protest at City Hall at the weekend. Photo: David Young/PA Wire

Whilst I totally condemn the violence which has erupted in Northern Ireland in the past days, there is an urgent need to understand the underlying issues.

And, like it or not, Christian churches will now find themselves on the frontline to combat seemingly rising racial tensions across the geographical island of Ireland.

Ironically, during the Troubles, the churches were seen both as a source of comfort and a fuse for conflict. With an increasing number of asylum seekers and migrants coming to the island, the churches cannot afford to be accused of burying their heads in the community sand when it comes to defusing racial tensions.

The social pitfall which the churches must not tumble into, is interpreting Christ’s words of ‘love thy neighbour’ as applying to foreigners only - at the expense of the cost of living crisis facing many of the Irish born and bred congregations and parishes.

The far right is milking the political cow that foreign migrants and asylum seekers are getting preferential treatment and facilities when it comes to housing, school places and access to health services.

In practical terms, the churches find themselves walking a very high wire tightrope. On one hand, they want to ensure foreigners who arrive in Ireland, north or south, for whatever reason, feel welcome and safe and get the best possible start to their new lives.

On the other hand, the churches must not ignore the health and housing challenges which their existing flocks face.

Put bluntly, racial tensions can arise when migrants are seen being housed in plush hotels eating regular meals on a daily basis, while many local families are facing a heat or eat dilemma as part of the cost of living crisis.

On paper, the churches would certainly want to be in a position where they could ensure community stability for both foreign migrants and local flocks, but are brought down to earth with a bump when it comes to financing services for migrants and local families struggling to put food on the table.

Many Christian denominations are reporting a fall in the numbers in the pews for Sunday worship. This is also having a knock-on effect on cash flowing into church coffers to assist the needy in the communities.

One challenge for the churches - could they open their buildings to accommodate the homeless and migrants alike? The other challenge is that many of the asylum seekers and migrants may not come from a Christian background in terms of faith.

Rather than hotels which previously enjoyed plush reputations being used to house foreign migrants, could church and parochial halls, mission halls - and even Orange halls - be used instead? Would such a move defuse the stigma which fuels the far right agenda that migrants are getting preferential treatment over locals?

Perhaps, too, by integrating locals, the homeless and migrants in church accommodation it could result in greater integration and the development of a more secure level of racial diversity across the island.

It will require Stormont to establish an inter-church forum in which the various Christian denominations can pool their resources and facilities - and workers - together so the amount of duplication and bureaucracy can be radically reduced.

Similarly, it may mean a change of mindset, not just among the churches themselves, but especially among the folk in the pews. Simple challenge - if a scruffy homeless person who hadn’t had a shower or washed for several days turned up at the door of your place of worship, how would they be treated?

Would they be ignored, politely but firmly told to go away, even having the police called - or would they be given a meal, new clothes and the opportunity to have a bath?

Is it a case when it comes to providing help for the homeless or foreign migrants, that many folk take the selfish view - not my problem, or not something we want to get involved with?

Realistically, it is not a challenge that will be solved immediately. With the summer holidays in full flow, many church organisations have closed down and it could be September before many are back in operation again.

The real financial challenge comes in the looming winter months when the Biblical parable of the Good Samaritan will really kick into top gear for many Christians and places of worship alike.

