Wonderful Venice: The sights of the city take your breath away

Whether it is going on the rollercoaster in Blackpool or whizzing around a caravan park in Donegal on my bike, there is a clarity to the recollections of those sunny days.

The haze of time has never descended and blurred the images.

I suppose it makes a truism of what we were often told then that the memories of a good holiday stay forever.

When you are away the senses seem to become sharpened; you notice the smells, sounds and sights more keenly.

More than that, there is also the glorious sense of detachment, of being away from routine, from the places and people you know.

For that short time, the holiday is everything in your existence. The world goes on as before, but you know nothing of it.

We are in Verona in northern Italy.

The medieval old town and the Roman ruins, including its amphitheatre, are stunning.

A performance of Bizet’s Carmen is taking place in the imposing arena on the warm night that we visit. We pose for photographs at Juliet’s balcony.

We dine in an ancient church which has been converted into a restaurant. The character of the original architecture has been retained.

Our table sits atop a panel of reinforced glass which gives a view of a deep cellar below. I am content as I leisurely peruse the menu.

Meat or fish? Wine or beer?

Then my son leans towards me and says it.

"Daddy, do you think they have wi-fi here?”

The little town of Peschiera del Garda is a jewel. Lake Garda laps at the edge of the once fortified settlement which is now a warren of tiny streets and shops.

It is pleasant to meander here aimlessly as the sun sets.

I engage in a robust bout of haggling with a well-natured shopkeeper over a leather flat-cap which has caught my eye.

I am pleased with the 20 Euros reduction that I secured although the overwhelming opinion of our group is that I overpaid for the garment.

I display my defiance by wearing it immediately and promising not to take it off for the rest of the holiday.

A trattoria has been recommended to us as having the best seafood pasta in the region. The servings are substantial.

I am picking my way through the steaming pile of spaghetti, discovering chunks of octopus and scooping mussels from shells, when my son whispers into my ear.

"Daddy, do you think you’d be able to ask for the wi-fi password?”

We travel to Sirmione by boat. The lake sparkles beneath us, green as an emerald as we near the peninsula.

The first thing I notice as we approach is that the graceful old buildings in the bustling resort town are painted bright colours.

Unexpectedly, our vessel brings us right into the flooded courtyard of the ancient castle which dominates the town with its tall walls and battlements.

At one point we have to duck our heads under an old barrier to secure access to the sheltered harbour.

We continue the adventure on foot, strolling among the tourists, stopping only to sample some local limoncello.

The gelato is spectacular everywhere in Italy, but here it approaches an art form. I could fill a whole column trying to list the abundance of ice cream flavours.

The gelato is piled ludicrously high onto the oversized cones. I ask my server how many flavours she can get onto a single cone. She shrugs her shoulders.

"Dieci?”

We sit in a little square in the shade, racing against time to lick the ice cream as it begins to melt, sending milky streams of liquid down our fingers and wrists.

My son has his cone in one hand and his phone in the other.

“Daddy, I don’t seem to be able to get any wi-fi here?”

I am uncertain about whether to visit Venice. Getting to the famous city will involve a two-hour train journey from where we are staying. Furthermore, I know that it will be insufferably hot, busy and overpriced.

On the other hand, there are certain places that you feel that you just have to see. I’ve never been to Venice before and I may not get the chance again. We board the train.

At first my fears seem to have been realised as we struggle to make sense of the water bus service and have to wait in a long queue just to get on board.

However, once we begin our journey down the Grand Canal, my worries melt away as quickly as the gelato in the sun.

The sights of the city take your breath away. Yes, the gondoliers with their striped jerseys and gold-plated boats are twee, but the architecture is magnificent.

The planning of the city, with its meandering series of water-filled corridors, is both mad and brilliant.

We get off at St Mark’s Square, where I spend some time gawking in wonder at the majesty of the buildings. Then we disappear into the tiny streets where there are frescos on the old buildings.

There is much to admire, shops selling old leather-bound ancient books and fountain pens.

My wife has to talk me out of spending silly money on a quill and pot of ink (I like to picture the reader thinking of me writing this column with a feather).

But the day is hot and the streets are packed. Our previous brisk pace slows to a crawl and our enthusiasm is replaced by a weary resignation. It is time to take a break.

I find a quaint and pretty café in a quieter area which has few customers and red and white tablecloths. We take a seat and order pizzas and water. My shirt is damp with sweat.

“Well,” I say to my son. “What do you make of Venice?”

“That depends.”

“Depends on what?”

He fishes his phone from his pocket.