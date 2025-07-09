Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By this I don’t mean to suggest that we lived in penury, which was certainly not the case, but rather that there was not an abundance of facilities or opportunities growing up in a rural area.

There was one glaring and quite unexpected exception – we had grass tennis courts (not me personally, but the public courts in the seaside town of Ballycastle).

Later in life I’ve played in several ‘lawn tennis’ clubs which had courts with artificial surfaces. Growing up playing on grass meant that I probably didn’t realise then quite what a novelty the experience was.

In those days, tennis existed pretty much on the periphery of the public consciousness for 50 weeks of the year. Then, when Wimbledon was on, it seemed to become omnipresent.

We all became experts in just a few days, passing off opinions on whether this was the year that Ivan Lendl would finally be able to overcome his aversion to playing on grass.

The tennis-mania was perhaps assisted by the fact that Wimbledon started on the final week of the school term, ensuring that the sport was on the telly at the moment when that youthful sense of optimism and abandonment was at its greatest.

My own adventures in playing the game started early when my older brother returned from a school trip having used his spending money to purchase a flimsy wooden racquet.

We quickly established that a solitary racquet wasn’t particularly useful, so a second was bought. We had a square area of concrete in the back yard which served as a makeshift court (minus a net).

My patience for playing the game was perhaps greater than my brother and when he returned inside to the comfort of his computer games, I remained in the back yard, often hitting a ball against the garage wall for hours as I established a decent forehand stroke and tried to improve a weak backhand.

Soon, I had progressed to playing on the proper courts and the little wooden racquet with loose strings was eventually replaced with a metal weapon with greater tension.

Many of my memories of childhood school holidays are of playing tennis at those courts beside the Ballycastle beach. Whole days would be spent there taking part in countless games, sets and matches.

For two weeks in August, the courts became a lot busier when the summer tournaments took place and scores of players from Belfast visited.

I was always intrigued, that unlike my more improvised approach, these outsiders wore tennis whites and wristbands and insisted on sitting on the little benches and drinking out of water bottles between games.

They also had the benefit of coaching and seemed to enjoy showing off their expensive equipment. I once played a boy who started the encounter by telling me the fabulous sum of money that his racquet cost and ended it by smashing it into the ground when I beat him in straight sets.

I was never a great player, but I wasn’t terrible. Perhaps with some coaching and guidance I could have been decent.

But, like in so many other areas, my skills were all self-taught and the closest I ever got to a coaching session was hitting the ball repeatedly off the garage wall for hours on my own.

As I matured into a young man, I drifted away from the game, though I still enjoyed watching Wimbledon.

When I was in my 40s, I worked in a small office where two of my younger colleagues debated their relative tennis skills. They arranged a match and the victor triumphantly arrived the next morning to proclaim that he was the ‘office tennis champion’.

I was asked if I played the game and I honestly replied that I hadn’t lifted a racquet in 25 years and had never competed to a good standard.

Nonetheless, another challenge match was arranged, and I duly beat my colleague, who was half my age, in three straight sets for the loss of only four games. He angrily accused me of ‘hustling’ him by pretending that I could not play.

In the years after that I joined a tennis club and tried to establish a routine of playing regularly. My earlier belief that I was a competent, but not great player, was confirmed.

I also discovered that the club players liked to use new balls for every match. As best as I could see, the old balls were discarded after a solitary set.

To me, who as a child would attempt to make a tennis ball last for several years, this was horrific waste. So, I started to gather them up and bring them home. Soon, I had a room in my house full of cardboard boxes containing hundreds of yellow balls.

Of all the leisure activities I have taken part in, tennis was undoubtedly the favourite.

I loved the sport.

But the demands of being a full-time journalist and daddy meant I missed more club nights than I was able to attend. Eventually, I just couldn’t justify the cost of the membership and drifted away from the game once more.

But now, once more, Wimbledon is on the telly.

Perhaps I am just at a sentimental stage of my life but the thoughts of that young boy with the wooden racquet floods my memory. I am surprised how vivid the recollections are, how I can recall specific shots from matches I played 40 years ago. I can almost smell the freshly mown grass on the Ballycastle courts. I know that I desperately want to play again.

I made a few friends when I was a member of the club. I am slightly ashamed that I did not stay in touch. I lift my phone and begin to type out a message.