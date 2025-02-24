Kevin Myers: Good luck to Ireland's anti Israeli leaders as they head towards Donald Trump's St Patrick's Day event

President Trump gestures to American conservative activists on Saturday. The Taoiseach – God help him – will, virtually alone, feel his wrath (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

​J.D. Vance fired a warning shot not so much across Europe’s bows as deep amidships in Munich Friday 10 days ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A comparably brutal honesty might well greet the mass-safari of Irish politicians to the US for St Patrick’s Day. This will probably be more of a bloodbath than a celebration, as both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste might meet an unprecedentedly explicit hostility.

The old days of drowning the shamrock in cliches and green beer belong to Darby O’Gill and the Little People. Elon Musk has been looking at the books. Ireland’s most famous human export to the US, Samantha Power, Washington’s former Ambassador at the UN, is at the centre of an enquiry into her unexpected wealth. So, expect a comparable inquisition into Ireland, per capita the wealthiest country in the EU, and per capita, easily the most parasitic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cunning freeloading really should not flaunt itself, whereas Ireland Inc. has done little else since Brexit. Not content with endlessly deriding the British, Official Ireland has also ridiculed Trump as well as vilifying Israel, even after the most atrocious slaughter since the Final Solution’s bloody harvest.

As Vance showed in Munich, the new America speaks its mind while protecting its self-interest. Vance – though of Ulster Protestant roots – is religiously a convert to Catholicism and is ‘pro-life’. That what should be a self-evident virtue could now be a term of casual abuse tells us how far down the tracks to disaster western civilisation has gone. Another White House voice for traditional Catholicism is that of Karoline Leavitt, who is an unabashed, crucifix-wearing culture-warrior. A cross between Reese Witherspoon and an estuarine crocodile, she cruises through the morning media-briefing, looking for unwary liberal heads to bite off. She is just 27 but clearly has the self-confidence of President Lincoln at Gettysburg.

There might possibly be Irish blood in her veins, but as a mere corpuscular memory: she is a Trumpian American, who in her trinity of priorities quite rightly puts her country first, first and first. She hasn’t so far offered her opinions on the Irish defence budget, or Ireland’s refusal to protect the deep-sea cables that make its prosperity possible, or Ireland’s unremitting hostility to Israel. However, as St Patrick’s Day approaches and if an intrepid journalist asks about her (or Trump’s) attitudes to these delicate matters, her reply would probably resemble a pair of giant amphibian jaws closing around a fawn’s ribcage: crack crack crack.

It's incredibly simple. The USA has defended European countries (and most particularly Ireland) for 80 years, while European countries (and most particularly Ireland) have built welfare states and scorned what should have been the basic, domestic obligations to defend themselves. In the name of that contemptible, cowardly vice called ‘neutrality’, Ireland has behaved like a liver-fluke nestling within the warm abdomen of the American imperium. Yet instead of remaining silent about its complete inability to defend itself, Ireland has proclaimed this to be proof of its moral superiority. To add insult to injury, it has given special tax-benefits to American pharmaceutical companies to set up factories in Ireland to sell American-invented drugs back to the USA. Choosing to be a discreetly parasitic fluke is one thing, but quite another for the fluke to perform a Michael Flatley-type liver-dance in public, effectively taunting the Americans over their stupidity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, when it came to planning this year’s St Patrick’s jaunts, did anyone in Iveagh House even hesitate before choosing the Taoiseach’s itinerary? Washington is in the middle of a purge unprecedented in US history, its streets running with the gore of slain careers, while the skies are dark with falling bodies. To be sure, there might have been an argument for celebrating St Patrick’s feast day by handing Trump’s cut-throats a brace of Healy-Raes to test their steel on. But not now, for, quite absurdly, they have become vital protectors of this government, so the Taoiseach – God help him – will, virtually alone, feel Trump’s wrath, if that is the president even deigns to see him, and he might not. For there is one matter that is nearly as close to Trump’s heart as the USA, and that is Israel, while Ireland is effectively (despite its declarations) an ally of Hamas.

The latter has effectively said as much. No doubt the government’s condemnation of the October 7 pogrom was heartfelt at the time; but far more audible since then has been the Dail’s shrieking hostility to Israel over both Gaza and the West Bank, leading to the closure of Israel’s embassy here. So how will Trump’s White House regard such implacable Irish hostility, repeatedly and triumphantly expressed, from the President all the way to the backbench lefty-Dalkey-dross?

That’s before we come to Jewish America. It’s not as if American Jews are ignorant about Ireland’s hostility to Israel: the primary interpreter of Irish politics for the American Jewish audience is Gideon Taylor, whose father Mervyn was a Labour TD for many years. The denunciations of Israel by President Higgins were widely publicised, especially that on Holocaust Day, as was footage of peaceful, silent Jewish demonstrators opposed to Ireland’s position on Israel being dragged out of the Mansion House. Ireland has certainly not been as outspoken on all such matters as it claims, having been spectacularly silent about the genuine genocide in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the Tanaiste has the good fortune to be visiting New York, lucky devil, where his reception will probably resemble the opening moments of the Six Day war, while the Taoiseach is going to Texas, which has one of the most powerful and vocal pro-Israel lobbies in the US. The importance of Texas in Trump’s American cannot be exaggerated. Mark Zuckerberg has moved Facebook’s fact-checking procedures there from California, which could no longer be trusted. The Lone Star State is the world’s ninth largest economy, and under Trump Silicon Valley might well become Silicon Prairie. Likewise, Israel, home of 0.1% of the world’s population, has the world’s third largest technological ecosystem. Contrariwise, whatever technological virtues Ireland possesses today largely depend on an America that it has been both parasitising and deriding. Moreover, the leaders of the powerful Texas-Israel Alliance are two soldier-veterans, Tal Shmueli, formerly of the IDF and Michael Leslie, whose US National Guard service took him to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland of course has no such martial links with the US: indeed, this country even takes pride on falsely accusing its Defence Forces of revelling in a rape-culture, thereby utterly destroying its morale. Furthermore, an unkindly (or condign, according to taste) fate has ordained that around the same time as the Taoiseach’s visit, Austin will host the great Texan festival of electronic innovation and entrepreneurship, SXSW. This will attract legions of conservative, pro-Israel activists, so the timing is quite exquisite, especially since Ireland has worked so very hard alienating those to whom it is indebted, namely the US. Remember, a Limerick court once acquitted those who had proudly admitted to it that they had vandalised US Navy planes at Shannon.

Predictions are usually journalistic folly, but hell, here goes: if this year’s St Patrick’s hijinks in the USA don’t end up resembling the BEF’s hasty exit from Dunkirk, my name’s Ahmet Ali Netanyahu.