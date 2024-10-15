It’s crucial that the Truth Recovery Independent Panel hears from many different perspectives

This perception may have arisen due to the greater visibility of victim and survivor groups in the Republic, many of whom had experienced Catholic-run institutions.

However, the placement of girls and women in these institutions was just as prevalent in Northern Ireland, where it was carried out by Catholic and Protestant as well as state-run organisations.

In fact, more women from Protestant backgrounds passed through mother and baby institutions, so it’s crucial that the Truth Recovery Independent Panel gathers testimony from this group to fully understand what took place.

Professor Leanne McCormick

Some people might feel, ‘This was just a Catholic issue,’ or believe their experience was different from what they’ve seen in the media. But the research around Protestant-run institutions shows that they were subject to the same control and secrecy as well as the societal shame attached to so-called ‘illegitimacy’.

In both Catholic and Protestant institutions, women shared the same experiences of having to work until close to giving birth, of unsympathetic staff and of the lonely and isolating experiences of giving birth.

Many women told of the pressure to have their babies adopted and the life-changing impact of this.

Each person's experience is unique, and while some will have had a more difficult time than others, all stories are important. So you might think, ‘you won’t want to hear from me,’ but what we are aiming for is a complete picture, with as many diverse perspectives as possible.

The people who lived through these experiences are the experts of their own lives, and we need their expertise to understand what really happened.

We are also keen to hear from people who might have worked or volunteered in these institutions; who were social workers, probation officers or midwives who came into contact with the women and girls who were in the institutions or their children.

We would also really like to hear from clergy or GPs who might have advised on going to these homes and who can help us understand how they operated.

It is vital we have all sections of the community represented and sharing their experiences and knowledge with us. Our testimony team are very experienced, and support is available at all stages of the confidential process.

The Protestant-run institutions we are investigating include Thorndale House in Belfast, which was operated by the Salvation Army as a mother and baby institution until 1977; Malone Place/Belfast Mission Maternity Home, which became an NHS maternity home in 1948; Hopedene Hostel in Belfast, which operated from 1943 to 1985; and Kennedy House/Church of Ireland Rescue League in Belfast, which closed in 1956. Additionally, the Salvation Army-ran Thorndale Industrial Home in Belfast.

If you would like to give your testimony, or you want to find out more, please contact the Truth Recovery Independent Panel by:

Phone: 028 9052 0263

Or by writing to:

Truth Recovery Independent Panel

4th Floor

Equality House

7-9 Shaftesbury Square

BT2 7DB