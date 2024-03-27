Letter: Government must now take swift action to compensate and apologise to WASPI women

WASPI women have fought a long and difficult campaign. The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman's report highlights the urgent need for fair and prompt compensation, writes Jim Shannon

I very much welcome the findings of the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman's report acknowledging that the government has a duty to compensate and apologise to all the 1950’s women affected by the state pension inequality.

This issue is one that I personally took up from 2010 on my election to Westminster as it effected so many good, hardworking women in my constituency and the injustice could not be allowed to stand.

This has been a long and hard-fought campaign by the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) women whom I have worked closely with and the findings of the PHSO’s report is a vindication.

Letter to the editor

This significant recognition underscores the necessity for the government to act now to address the grievances of those adversely affected by the changes in the state pension age.

The report shines a light on the struggles faced by many women, highlighting the urgent need for fair and prompt compensation.

I continue to stand with the WASPI women and will hold the government’s feet to the fire to ensure it takes swift action in accordance with the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman's findings.

This moment marks a pivotal step towards rectifying the hardships encountered by countless women whose tenacity throughout this campaign is to be admired. We especially honour those women for whom the wait has been too long and are no longer here to hear the words they waited so long to hear.

I remain committed to supporting all the affected women across the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland through this journey towards achieving the recognition and restitution and remuneration they rightfully deserve.