Gavin Robinson and Jeffrey Donaldson hailed the deal as good for the Union. It brought about the return of Stormont after it collapsed in February 2022

As the claimed gains in the Donaldson “deal” crumble on an almost daily basis, the DUP are having what could be their last throw of the dice by hyping up the Stormont Brake, as evidenced by its exaggerated effectiveness, in David Brooks’ article (Stormont Brake can work to protect NI from harmful EU law, February 21).

The DUP are clearly trying to distance themselves from the unfolding detriment to unionism impact of their deal, by abdicating responsibility for the ministries, that will have the greatest responsibility for the protocol implementation.

In any reputable organisation, if the CEO or MD oversold or misled their board and shareholders on a deal they had accepted that neither delivered on claimed benefits or stood up to independent scrutiny then their position would be untenable.

Letter to the editor

I believe Sir Jeffrey and Gavin Robinson, who have dug a hole with no way out, will they follow in the footsteps of every DUP leader since the party’s inception, and have an ignominious departure, hanged by their own petard.