Liam Kennedy: Nell McCafferty was a pioneering journalist and a flawed advocate of social justice

​Renowned author, journalist and feminist activist Nell McCafferty died at the age of 80 this week. She was reared in a city she would have known only as ‘Derry’

The passing of anyone who has played some part in our lives diminishes us all, even if only known to us as a distant public figure. For many she was ‘Our Nell’.

The accolades for Ms McCafferty have been coming in all week. ‘Nell McCafferty’, according to the political activist, Eamonn McCann, ‘changed Ireland, and changed Ireland for the better.’ Echoing many others, he told mourners at her funeral that she was a champion for social justice, a pioneering journalist, above all a campaigner for women’s rights.

Few would deny that at the end of the 1960s women in Ireland needed liberation from an all-controlling Catholic hierarchy and from restrictive legislation relating to the control of their bodies. The position of women in Northern Ireland was better in terms of women’s rights and access to education, being part of the more liberal United Kingdom state.

I did meet Ms McCafferty once. It was an Irish Women’s Liberation meeting in Cork City about 1971. My then wife, Judy Barry, had formed a women’s liberation group in Cork that pre-dated the IWL, so we both went along. As a student at University College Cork, I wasn’t particularly well-off. However, as an enthusiastic supporter of women’s rights I made a point of buying drinks for the speakers.

Ms McCafferty grasped the gin-and-tonic without a word. Just then a student comrade – we were all socialists in those days – rather dogmatically asserted that the fundamental struggle was for socialism. Once that happy day dawned, the liberation of women would follow as surely as night follows day.

This was a standard left-wing argument, though hardly profound. Ms McCafferty’s reaction, delivered with force, was: ‘F**k you’. Followed by another ‘F**k you’. She then turned her back on the hapless student.

Of course, the argument was naïve but at least it was open to discussion, unlike the retort. I was disappointed because I had been an admirer of Ms McCafferty’s writings in the Irish Times, particularly her series ‘In the Eyes of the Law’. This laid bare some of the many hypocrisies of southern Irish society. Judges knew that the reformatories to which they were sentencing young people, many of them institutions run by the Christian Brothers or other Catholic clergy, were notorious for physical abuse. As we later learned, sexual abuse was also commonplace.

Ms McCafferty was indeed an advocate for social justice, as many of the tributes to her attest. But there was a darker, more selective side to her politics.

She was reared in a city she would have known only as ‘Derry’. The writer Eoghan Harris once referred to her as one of the ‘Derry Diaspora’, a grouping of very talented journalists from that city who were under the sway of republican thinking.

At one time she was an open supporter of the Provisional IRA. At least she had the courage to say so, unlike others who concealed their identification with the ‘armed struggle’. She was also courageous in coming out as a lesbian, although a fellow female journalist found her predatory and slow to accept ‘no’ when her advances were rebuffed.

I found her support for the IRA hard to square with her concern for disadvantaged, anti-social Dublin youths, as portrayed in early columns in the Irish Times.

After all, so-called ‘punishment’ beatings and shootings, targeting young people, were part-and-parcel of the repertoire of IRA repression within working-class Catholic communities. Many of these attacks took place in the Bogside, her home community, under the overall supervision of the serial killer, Martin McGuinness. Human rights supporters would normally blanch at the thought of torture and mutilation as part of everyday life.

I wondered how someone who viewed herself as a fighter for social justice, and was seen by others as such, could reconcile implicit support for barbaric practices at home with apparent concern for troubled youngsters in far-away Dublin. The reformatory system in the South was bad but it bears no comparison with the ‘kneecapping’ and bone-crunching injuries meted out by loyalist and IRA paramilitaries in the North.

Let us not forget that early instances of tarring-and-feathering took place in her home city, within a stone’s throw of her childhood home in the Bogside.

It was a night in November. The year was 1971, the year of the Cork women’s meeting mentioned earlier. A gang of women burst into the home of Martha Doherty, a nineteen-year old girl from the Bogside, dragged her across to some waste ground, and in the view of a crowd of some 80 vigilantes and spectators proceeded to cut her hair with scissors, then with razors, and finally poured tar over her shaven head. Her tormentors then showered her with feathers, turning her into a bizarre spectacle. The crowd taunted Martha with the cry: ‘Soldier lover’.

Here was a working-class girl, barely out of her teens, being assaulted, humiliated and traumatised. No accolades for Martha. Other victims, mostly male but female also, were to follow. Feminist voices held their silence.

In Northern Ireland a primordial nationalism trumped feminism, and indeed socialism, every time. At best, Ms McCafferty was a flawed advocate for social justice, a spiky sense of humour notwithstanding.