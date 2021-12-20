Nigel Dodds MP, Arlene Foster MLA and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP listen to the prime minister, Boris Johnson, addressing the DUP drinks reception at the Conservative Party conference on Tuesday October 1 2019. The next day the prime minister unveiled a Brexit plan that included a regulatory border, which the DUP initially supported subject to Stormont pre approval

What has happened during this time?

The government has got Sir Jeffrey’s measure and have run the clock down so that his foolish threats to bring down the institutions can have little effect.

The assembly’s mandate is coming to an end and in a few weeks the assembly dissolves for the elections.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boris Johnson at the 2018 DUP Annual Conference at the Crown Plaza hotel in Belfast, where he told delegates that no prime minister could support a regulatory or customs border in the Irish Sea. He agreed to both in 2019. Picture by Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

The much-hyped triggering of Article 16 has not happened.

Foolishly, some had seen this as an opportunity to get rid of the protocol.

It isn’t.

Article 16 is a safety valve to protect the protocol and won’t remove it.

Lord Empey is a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party

Sir Jeffrey’s foolish and empty threats have not only embarrassed him and his party, they have once again embarrassed and demoralised unionism in general.

What is needed is a negotiation to amend the existing treaty with the European Union to re-instate the proper constitutional mechanisms of the United Kingdom so that we will no longer be treated like an EU Protectorate.

We remain rule takers with no democratic input.

Only a madman would bring down Stormont in Northern Ireland’s centenary year when we are in the middle of a pandemic which is getting worse.

Sir Jeffrey and his colleagues must accept and acknowledge their role in all of this mess.

On the eve of the biggest betrayal of the Union by any prime minister, he and his colleagues were cheering Boris Johnson at the 2019 Tory conference.

A few hours later, on October 2, Boris Johnson threw Northern Ireland under a bus by proposing to the EU that there be a regulatory border in the Irish Sea.

Even worse was to follow that day when the DUP endorsed Boris Johnson’s proposals for a border in the Irish Sea.

Instead of backing Boris, if the DUP, which held the balance of power in Westminster at the time, had withdrawn support from his government, the protocol could have been avoided.

Only by following a clear negotiating path, bringing sound arguments to the table, will we be able to replace the protocol which has been imposed upon us in part by the utter incompetence of DUP MPs back in October 2019.

Empty threats from Stormont won’t cut it anymore.

• Lord Empey is a former leader of the Ulster Unionist Party

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.