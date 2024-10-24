Louise Taylor: If we succeed in protecting the environment and natural spaces like Lough Neagh, everybody wins

One of our greatest tasks as a country is how we deal with modern political issues, such as Lough Neagh and the blue-green algae crisis, writes Louise Taylor

​Yet it is in our variety that our greatest strength as a population lies, which is arguably in our resilience.

As the renowned and well-respected theologian and spiritual advisor to the late Prince Philip, Professor Martin Palmer, eloquently pointed out last month, “as a people, you have endured so much”, and “found your way out of extreme darkness to an imperfect but seemingly sustainable peace”.

Issues like Lough Neagh and access to clean water and air transcend all other political and cultural issues. The environment dictates our health, and research is showing that in Northern Ireland our air, water, and soil are not healthy, and this will impact all of us.

In every crisis, there is an opportunity, and my hope lies in the potential of this crisis to unite a population and get all main parties to engage with sustainable and regenerative policies and politics.

Last month there was a weekend conference called Faiths Together for Climate Justice and Peace, where I witnessed some of the best talks on dealing with the Lough Neagh crisis.

On the Friday evening there was ‘The Lough and Land’ discussion between John McLenaghan from the Ulster Farmers Union and Professor Martin Palmer, chaired by Louise Cullen from the BBC.

The session covered many areas and there was exchange on the cost of producing food, the need for water rates, the ‘just transition’ for farming, and acknowledging that food production and living systems can be sustainable, productive, and profitable.

It was exciting, it was interesting and there was no blaming, just acceptance, optimism and the acknowledgment that change is both inevitable and necessary.

“We have never been so well fed but badly nourished” was a statement made, which is difficult to refute.

For the agricultural industry to be sustainable it is essential that the workers, the produce and the costs are recognised and the market is valued.

Many of us know that some goods are currently sold below the cost of production and what does that say about how much we value those products and the work that goes into producing them?

Milk and meat are prime examples of how the public has often received (and expected) goods at less than the cost needed to make them.

That seems unfair and disrespectful to the industry, especially when considering workers, animals and business.

These conversations can often feel uncomfortable, but they are important and need to be aired if we want to ‘just transition’ for farmers and we are serious about adequately tackling problems like Lough Neagh.

The Saturday event was held in south Belfast at the Agape Centre and was a discussion on activism, faith and the climate crisis. Again Lough Neagh, amongst other issues, was discussed.

The faith element of the conference introduced themes such as harvest, gratitude, prophets, creation and love as a powerful force of social and cultural change.

Farmers as custodians of the land was expressed on several occasions – the need to respect them as workers who provide sustenance for us all. They provide food for our tables and we depend on them for health.

The conference was exploring the spiritual nature of this crisis and how people of faith can answer the call and come together to co-create solutions to benefit everyone.

It was great to see so many people turn up to listen to the issues and consider how we all might work together to find solutions for the greater good.

The conference took place over several days and while the central topic is very serious, the events I attended were enjoyable, informative and inspiring.

The climate crisis is considered by many people as apocalyptic. But as Martin Palmer rightfully stated, apocalypse does not mean doom and gloom - it means to lift the veil, to uncover.

And this lifting of the veil (the climate and ecological crisis) is showing us what we have forgotten or what we have failed to notice.

What harm could it do if we work together and do lots of acts of love to protect the planet and our natural world? The beauty is that if we are to succeed in protecting natural spaces like Lough Neagh, we all benefit.

Let’s join the dots, be of service for the planet and try to have fun doing it too. When we protect our environment, everybody wins.

