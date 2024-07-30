Neil McCarthy: Shared space concept must apply to both unionist and nationalist areas

Local Orange leaders had suggested that last Sunday would be the ideal time to allow the 1998 parade to be completed as it would coincide with Armagh playing in the All-Ireland gaelic football final, with the majority of the Garvaghy Road community in Portadown either "away to Croke Park" or watching the game on TV

Whilst July 12 this year was one of the most peaceful on record, and the Orange Order has therefore much to celebrate, this rebuff will hurt.

The GAA has much to celebrate itself: the recent Clare vs Cork hurling final - shown on BBC2 for the first time - has reaped PR gold for them. Actor James Nesbitt, wheeled on as a commentator, was wowed by this glimpse of what he called “the heartbeat of a nation” and lamented that “people in the north from my background have missed out on hurling”.

This is where many unionists will wince; and where they will note the contrast with the non-welcome unionist culture receives in nationalist areas, a non-welcome backed up by the state last Thursday.

David Trimble was once asked to define the core of unionism: he replied that unionists more than anything just wanted to be left alone. They didn’t need or want to be muscled into another culture. Many liberal Protestants from a unionist background, such as Nesbitt, however, are now more open to Irish nationalist culture, especially when they see it making moves to be more inclusive. This is certainly the case for the GAA’s efforts in east Belfast and some of the more nuanced positions of its new president, Jarlath Burns.

On the other hand, the unionists who want to be left alone will see the GAA’s efforts in east Belfast as a literal incursion into their territory, as they will also see the efforts of Belfast City Council to bring Irish language signage into areas where it is not wanted. They will see the proposed Irish medium school in Clonduff as another such incursion. They will note that Sinn Féin’s reaction to Portadown LOL No 1’s proposal was to immediately scuttle along to the Parades Commission in order to get any notions of a return parade blocked, rather than to engage in discussion. They see that whilst unionist territory is to be made into a shared space, nationalist territory is to be defended at all costs from any incursions of unionist or orange culture.

Whatever about the nuances, they are not essentially wrong.

Irish nationalism in Northern Ireland is a dynamic and expansive movement, unionism a defensive one.

Unless vehicles of unionist and Orange culture can insert themselves into nationalist areas, then the whole idea of shared space becomes an Orwellian lie masquerading as truth; and a politically correct means to further nationalist territorial gains.

Carla Lockhart has said that no one should be offended by a 10-minute church parade. Nationalists contend that no one should be offended by a language or sport.

When nationalists see that church parade they will remember Billy Wright prancing around behind orange lines at the height of Drumcree, whilst his friends celebrated his birthday by abducting and murdering a local Catholic taxi driver, Michael McGoldrick; and they will remember that the late District Master of Portadown LOL No 1, Harold Gracey, had earlier written a letter to Wright personally thanking him and his friends on behalf of the lodge for their efforts over the Drumcree dispute.

Unionists seeing Irish language signs and GAA clubs sprouting up in their midst will remember battle cries such as “every phrase [of Irish] you learn is a bullet in the freedom struggle” and the association of the GAA in NI with clubs and competitions named after IRA and INLA men, many of whom were GAA members. They will remember a Casement Park soaked in the blood of corporals Derek Wood and David Howes.

The Orange Order and the GAA are talismans for the two tribes in Northern Ireland. They also come replete with vicious and murderous historical associations for the tribe they do not represent. Yet they are both vital and full of people of goodwill. If unionists are not to be left alone, then the same must go for nationalists.