Copyright must be protected in an age in which Artificial Intelligence can scrape information

​Artificial Intelligence technology is advancing at breakneck speed with new entrants to the market quickly gaining enormous influence.

In a global race, the real opportunity for Britain is to be a leader in ethical AI which sees rights holders fairly compensated for the use of their work; powering these new tools with world renowned, highly valuable and desirable British content.

As a nation, we should aspire to be a world leader in supplying the most important component for successful Generative AI – high-quality data, including trusted journalism.

Through this model, the creative sectors and AI firms can work together to deliver a top-class digital ecosystem which is exciting, innovative, and founded on high quality information.

Owen Meredith is chief executive of the News Media Association

However, the government’s AI Plan threatens to sell our creative industries – the arts, music, publishing, TV, radio, and games for which we are rightly envied right across the world - down the river.

The proposal to weaken copyright law by introducing a so-called ‘text and data mining exception’ which in truth is simply allowing AI firms to train their technology on whatever content they want, for free, unless the owner has expressly said ‘no’ and asserted their rights is deeply unfair.

Imagine if shopkeepers were required to opt-out of having their products stolen? Or homeowners required to put up a ‘no burglary please’ sign in the front door.

The proposed opt-out system would be unenforceable, unworkable, effectively legitimise the industrial scale theft of intellectual property, with catastrophic consequences for our creative sectors.

That’s not an abstract consequence, it’s a real impact on thousands of jobs in Belfast and across Northern Ireland – from the thriving NI gaming sector to the production of great film and television like Game of Thrones – real jobs, real livelihoods at risk of being sacrificed at the big tech alter.]

The government’s consultation on copyright and AI which closed on Tuesday has prompted an outcry right across the arts, music, publishing, TV, radio and games sectors, with high profile figures including Andrew Lloyd Webber, Paul McCartney, Kazuo Ishiguro and the novelist Kate Mosse amongst those speaking out against the plans to weaken copyright.

The UK’s creative industries launched the ‘Make it Fair’ campaign this week to highlight the risks to British creativity posed by the government’s plans.

On the final day of the government’s consultation, regional and national daily news brands came together to run the same cover wrap and homepage takeover calling on government to protect our creative industries.

Weakening copyright law would not attract more Global AgInvesting (GAI) investment; factors like energy costs, burdensome employment laws, and access to skills are much more significant.

British AI firms innovating in science, medicine, and climate change do not need free-reign access to copyrighted content to thrive.

In the EU, the opt-out system which was introduced in 2019 has caused confusion and havoc.

We must ask ourselves what kind of country we want to live in. Do we want to place our fate in the hands of a small number of predominantly American tech firms?

And, putting aside the other problems, many remain sceptical that courting US AI firms will deliver the sustained economic growth the government quite rightly seeks – both in terms of creating significant numbers of jobs at home, and raising tax revenues.

A study last week from The Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy at the University of Cambridge cautioned that there is no evidence that a sweeping new text and data mining exception will stimulate growth or lead to AI innovation and investment in the UK.

The study was also clear that scraping works from the internet without permission is prohibited under UK law. We agree with the authors that the government should adopt transparency requirements to ensure that the provenance of data in AI models is disclosed to the rights holder.

The Labour government have rightly talked about growth needing to benefit working people to make us all feel wealthier.

But, if we sell out the creatives industries, Britain’s soft power, and everything that enriches life, to achieve headline growth then it’s a false economy.

There is no point achieving high growth in tech sector at the expense of the creative industries which are high growth, high value, high employment, high export, and high tax.

A report on AI by Lord Holmes of Richmond called on Parliamentarians to support amendments to the Data (Use and Access) Bill tabled by Baroness Kidron which would strengthen our gold standard copyright law and make it enforceable, as AI technology develops.

The Bill will be scrutinised by MPs in the coming weeks, giving Parliamentarians the means to show their support for the creative sectors.

This will be critical to ensuring that tech and creatives can grow hand in hand. But this will only happen if we align the AI supply chain so that tech firms are incentivised to pay for the content which is essential for their success.