Paul McElhinney: A century on, tensions between traditional values and secularism still as strong

A more confrontational form of politics under Donald Trump suggests that current cultural battles will rumble on

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Today – July 21 - marks the centenary of the end of the trial. It had a cataclysmic effect on US society.

The trial involved the prosecution of a teacher from Dayton, Tennessee, John Scopes, for breaching the Butler Act, prohibiting teaching of evolutionary theory in the state’s public schools. Events in Dayton gripped the public imagination well beyond Tennessee and the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was the first US trial ever broadcast live on radio, a new and expanding medium. With the adversarial and emotive nature of the evolution vs creationism debate at the heart of the case, the trial exuded theatricality.

Paul McElhinney, from Wexford, has written for Irish, British and American journals, with interests in politics, culture and sport. He worked in the Department of the Taoiseach in the 1980s and later for British Gas in London and Washington

William Jennings Bryan, three-time candidate for president, committed Christian and staunch supporter of rural American values, acted for the prosecution. Opposite him was Clarence Darrow, the Chicago defence lawyer, famed for many high profile cases. Urbane and secular, he was the perfect foil for Bryan and his high moral tone. They both reflected two competing cultures - traditionalism and modernism - which did battle in an evolving 1920s America.

Together with the huge media coverage, crowds from across the US descended on the sleepy town of Dayton. It became a cross between a religious revivalist gathering and a fairground circus attraction.

The state of Tennessee has long associations with Ulster and the Ulster-Scots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many made their way there in the 18th and 19th century seeking new opportunities. About 20% of the current population of the state can claim Ulster-Scots heritage. Indeed, the town of Dayton is situated in Rhea County, named after John Rhea who emigrated from Ulster and played a significant role in achieving American independence. Renowned Tennesseans like Davy Crockett, Sam Houston and Andrew Jackson are among many who also had Ulster-Scots roots.

Interestingly, Scopes never denied he had taught evolutionary theory. His aim was to expose the absurdity and unconstitutionality of the Butler Act on behalf of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). Assertion of First Amendment rights was the prize for the ACLU, while Dayton saw the trial as potential for outside interest in the small town. While the defence had the appearance of a stunt, rights to freedom of speech were firmly at the heart of their case.

After eight sweltering days in the Tennessee courthouse, the jury delivered the not unexpected verdict of guilty. Scopes was fined $100. Only after the verdict did Scopes first speak, by making a robust defence of his position. Exhausted by the trial, Bryan died five days after its conclusion.

Scopes’ team appealed to the state Supreme Court. It upheld the Butler Act, but held the lower court was wrong in imposing the fine of $100, as state law only allowed juries and not judges to impose fines of more than $50. Scopes’ guilty verdict was also annulled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trial’s aftermath reinforced the significance of the case for posterity. Scopes became synonymous with the clash between traditional Christian values and secularism. It mirrored 1920s America, emerging from the First World War as a new political and economic power. Bryan’s populist, religious views held such sway in Dayton that some years after his death, a local college was dedicated in his name. However, the movement supporting creationism went into decline after the trial, as popular opinion swayed towards science-based explanations to similar issues.

Established faiths also began to accept the many affinities between religion and science. It took until the 1970s before the traditionalists made a resurgence with the rise of the Religious Right.

It is not hard to see parallels between 1920s Tennessee and current cultural conflicts (not only in the US). The issues dividing the US now are more numerous than in the 1920s. At their heart, however, is the strong tension between progressive secularism and religious conservatism.

The adversarial debate in Tennessee made for good theatre, if for bad politics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The creationists’ initial success was only a Pyrrhic victory. With the passage of time and in the court of public opinion, it was eventually overwhelmed by the evolutionists.

The media played a significant role in the trial. Both print journalism and radio clearly assisted the evolutionists case. Radio particularly was made for the evolving modern age, capable of exposing rigid, doctrinaire positions more easily than print.

A more confrontational form of politics under Trump suggests that current cultural battles will rumble on. Some accommodation is to be hoped for, but a culturally divided nation becomes a toxic possibility. Trends in the US are also likely to trickle abroad as is their wont.

In current times, social media has played its part in distorting and simplifying the culture debates. People are willing to believe the most absurd things despite reason, logic and science- another connection with Scopes. Events in recent years show how Britain and Ireland are not immune from these trends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters of traditional stances now expect to be listened to by a US political establishment more amenable to their interests. A strong opposition is already asserting its own positions in response. Much more is set to unfold.

​

l Paul McElhinney, from Wexford, has written for Irish, British and American journals, with interests in politics, culture and sport. He wrote Lion of the RAF, a biography of Air Marshal Sir George Beamish. He worked in the Department of the Taoiseach in the 1980s and later for British Gas in London and Washington

​