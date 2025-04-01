The Duchess of Sussex’s cooking/lifestyle show With Love, Meghan debuted on Netflix earlier this year - it is less than stellar

I hope this letter finds you well up in Montecito.

I live just south of you in Los Angeles, and I’m writing because there’s something I need to say as I watch your various projects do less-than-stellar business. And it’s all about Montecito.

Look, most people lump Montecito and Los Angeles together like they’re twins separated at birth, and maybe you did too when you first came here. It’s easy to see why. They’re West Coast neighbours—less than 90 miles apart—and both have perfect all year California sunshine with requisite swaying palm trees. They’re wealthy, Tesla-centric (until recently), and green juice is the drink du jour in both spots. Los Angeles and Montecito are also home to an enormous number of creative types.

And of course, we’re told Montecito’s just a 90-minute drive from LA when the traffic gods smile on you—though, let’s be real, they never do. So it’s more like two to three hours of bumper-to-bumper chaos.

On the surface, you’d think they’re interchangeable slices of paradise, but that short stretch of the 101 highway hides a cosmic gap. And I’ve got to be real with you — I mean, I think we’re friends at this stage — it’s that gap that’s at the centre of your current creative crisis.

And what a crisis. You guys had one successful interview, a book, and a documentary accusing the Royal family of being racist. Excellent ratings move, by the way, because as you know, the Royal family has a policy of not responding (never complain, never explain), so you could make allegations ‘til the coyotes come home and they’d never be met with a denial.

But since then, you’ve had flop podcasts and documentaries and a less-than-stellar cooking/lifestyle show. Spotify very publicly cancelled your lucrative $20m podcast deal, and Netflix must be looking for an exit at this stage. And let’s not mention the lifestyle brand that’s failed to launch so many times. What’s with the name changes? First it was “American Riviera Orchard”, now it’s “Whatever” or something like that.

So, all is not well and hard as it may be to believe, the rot can be traced back to your decision to live in beautiful Montecito.

Granted, there is a vibe to living in Montecito — but it’s a retirement vibe.

You’re surrounded by folks like Oprah and, until recently, Ellen DeGeneres — entertainment legends. But isn’t “legend” just another way of saying virtually retired?

They’re indeed legends who’ve hustled, made their fortunes, and earned their right to kick back a little and enjoy the view — and there are some very nice views up there in Montecito.

Don’t get me wrong, I love Montecito. I visit often. We even have some mutual friends.

But the people I visit are retired — we go to the country club, we socialise and drink (a lot) with their mostly retired friend group.

But you two? You’re young and need to put in the grind, find your voice, and, in the new world of new media, figure out the best way to get your voice out there.

Montecito is for people who’ve finished their stories, not for a wannabe power couple still writing theirs.

If you wanted to come to the West Coast—where Meghan hails from — then you should have planted yourselves right here in Los Angeles. LA’s where it’s at — messy, chaotic, and buzzing with young creators who’d love to “collab” with you.

In LA, things are just different. Morning TV kicks off at 4.30 am —everyone’s up, hustling, chasing the next big thing. I recently found myself sending an email telling people in Europe they could call me at 5am.

In Montecito, as you know, life’s a little more “sleeping in ‘til 9”, sipping coffee while the world spins on without you.

Hanging with your pals in Montecito is why you thought a cooking/lifestyle show was the way to success.

But no - a lifestyle show is for cashing in on your celebrity, not for creating it — and you’re still in the creation phase.

So come to LA and get creative and successful. It’s a bit grubbier, I’ll give you that, but there are nice houses here (you might have heard of Beverly Hills), and they’re half the price. And there are real/fake English pubs here which should cure Harry’s homesickness.

Then I can see Harry trading podcast tips with YouTubers in Silver Lake and Meghan brainstorming with indie filmmakers over matcha in West Hollywood. You’d be in the thick of it — meeting artists, app developers, and TikTok visionaries. And yes, the true visionaries are on TikTok these days, not making cooking/lifestyle programs for that last-century technology called television.

In reality you’d find true American creativity in Trump supporting red states like Florida or Texas but I know Meghan is from California so probably wants to stay in state (and wouldn’t really know what to say to an actual Trump supporter).

So come down the 101, ditch the quiet life, and dive into the madness of LA. The traffic’s awful and we have a lot more crime compared to Montecito. But embrace the grime and the crime. Meghan — I’m sure you could hug a photogenic criminal (but whatever you do, don’t start a charity for hugging criminals. Charity work is tricky to manage, as you both know, but also it is what you do when you’ve made it, and you two are still getting there).

In LA, you’d fit right in with the high-tech dreamers and doers. Call over, we’ll have a coffee.

Montecito can wait ‘til you’re grey and ready for bingo night.

