From a melted lamppost (thanks to an 11th night bonfire) to wire from a similarly incinerated car tyre, everything was material for his exhibition entitled “Try we must - the impossible task of squaring the circle.”

The title is inspired by mathematicians defiantly trying to square a circle and inching closer to a solution.

The most ubiquitous objets d’art in John’s studio were flags. Torn, tattered and burnt flags; bits of flags, pieces of flags and metal eyelets from the corners of flags - all from in and around East Belfast, collected by, or given to John, for his exhibition.

High Sheriff of Belfast, councillor Sammy Douglas and John Baucher at the exhibition opening

“I’m here representing the council and I’m absolutely delighted,” said Belfast’s High Sheriff, councillor Sammy Douglas, opening the exhibition at the beginning of August.

“I’ve known John for many years,” councillor Douglas continued, “art is something that challenges us all and John always challenges me.”

Mostly on the gallery walls with occasional freestanding sculptures, each artwork has an enigmatic, sometimes mystifying and often lengthy title, with an accompanying brochure providing explanation and analysis by journalist and writer Rosemary Jenkinson.

Headlined ‘Flagging the Truth’, she introduces John as “one of the most playfully transgressive artists on the scene right now.” She’s right - at first glance it’s hard to detect a flag anywhere!

Stayin Doing My Nails

“It is well known that Northern Irish loyalists are the staunchest flag fliers in the UK and Ireland,” Rosemary’s brochure continues, “and Baucher shines a spotlight on this fact by converting retrieved or donated flags and their paraphernalia into striking art.”

He calls it “mixed media, basically” - very appropriately - the first picture is a nail file on a red hand. Entitled ‘Stayin Doing My Nails’, it’s composed of flag material on canvas with a ‘patriotic nail file’.

“You can buy nail files on the Newtownards Road with a Union flag or a Northern Ireland flag on them,” John explains, “it’s about commercialism. You can get pencil rubbers and erasers too.”

“This is art that creates beauty out of ugly or everyday objects”, explains Rosemary’s brochure “…a skull covered in a patchwork of flag remnants conveys how brainwashed we are by our nationalistic and tribal tendencies. A bow and arrow, featuring a string made of braided flags, reveals the cultural weaponisation of flag culture.”

'Bow’ on lamppost access doors

The former, made of metal and flag remnants, is titled ‘Give your Head a Shake’. The latter, made of a bent flagpole, waxed cotton and ‘approximately 40 metres of braided flags’ is simply called ‘Bow’ and rests on a plinth of metal lamppost access doors - lampposts that probably sported flapping flags, strobe-lighting East Belfast nights.

“Lampposts are used to lighten the way,” John explains, “they’re a notion of civilisation, to lighten the way and guide, and yet they’re territorial markers and allegiances.”

A striking artwork which rang out for Sammy Douglas’s opening speech is the ‘Wind Chime Installation’. It is predominantly curved and angled metal shapes intermingled with miscellaneous metal components dangling collectively under a skeletal wigwam.

“Few artists would have the imagination and chutzpah to construct a wind chime out of flag holders and lamppost access doors,” Rosemary Jenkinson’s brochure surmises, though her tally of construction materials omits its flag poles, cable-ties, braided flags and broom handles!

John reckons he’s obsessed with flag ephemera and vexillology - the study of flags - including flag retirement ceremonies, commercialism, flag culture, remembrance, nationalism, empire and colonialism.

“What other artist would have the temerity to fuse one of Belfast’s most iconic images, the C. S. Lewis wardrobe, with flag emblems?” asks Rosemary.

“Art extends boundaries, promotes thought and inspires change,” said Sammy Douglas at the opening, adding: John’s work exemplifies these qualities. It’s amazing work. And it’s dangerous work that he’s involved in. All it takes is to go into the wrong street and somebody with a few pints in them might just take offence that you’re dealing with sensitive subjects like flags and emblems.”

Councillor Douglas ended his speech by thanking John for “challenging us to see the familiar in new and exciting ways.”